Officers investigating shots fired in Benjamin Crossing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about shots being fired in the Benjamin Crossing subdivision.
According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:42 a.m. a 911 call came in of suspected gunfire in the 2600-block of Priest Drive.
Deputies arrived on scene to find a residence had been struck by gunfire. There were people inside the residence at the time, but no injuries were reported.
A second residence was also struck by a bullet, no injuries were also reported.
The investigation is on going and appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 765-423-9321 or leave information on the WeTip line at 800-782-7463.