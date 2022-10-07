October 7, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Frost & Freezing to 80 with Some T'Storms Then Another Big Warm-Up After a Cool-Down....

Lows this morning dropped to 41-47, followed by highs this afternoon of 53-60.
Winds have been strong from the northwest then north last night to today with highs gust measured being Remington at 37 mph.
_________________________________________________
A few lake effect showers &/or sprinkles may linger (mainly in the north) this evening with considerable lake effect cloudiness over the viewing area.
Clearing will occur overnight, however, especially over the western half of the viewing area.
Freeze Watches & Warnings, as well as Frost Advisories are widespread from Kansas to Kentucky tonight.
Our lows will drop to 29-36.
Coldest temperatures will be in our western counties were skies clear the earliest.
Some lake effect clouds may linger to tomorrow morning in our eastern & northeastern counties making it not get quite as cold.
With sunny skies, highs of 56-61 are expected tomorrow.
The extremely dry air & wind may make it feel a bit cooler than the actual air temperature, however.
West winds may gust 20-25 mph in the afternoon.
Lows of 32-38 are expected tomorrow night with clear skies.
Southwest wind will commence in the northwestern half of the viewing area in the night, making that area warmer than the southeastern half.
As for Sunday, it looks to warm up to 67-72 with southwest winds gusting to 25-33 mph.
With the extremely low dew points in the 20s this weekend & the dry grass & crops in the fields, brush & field fire danger will be quite high.
Even Monday, dew points will be in the 30s with southwest winds & 70s leading to the high fire risk.
You can see that warmth overspreading the area early- to mid-next week.
The very dry air finally moistens with passage of warm front/dew point front Wednesday morning, sending dew points to the 60s.
With that, a few showers/storms are possible Wednesday morning (rainfall coverage up to 40%), then a break with a windy, humid, warm afternoon.
That will likely be followed by a couple lines of showers & storms Wednesday afternoon-evening.
Rainfall coverage looks to run up to 60%.
Some severe weather risk is possible. It looks like SLIGHT RISK parameters west & south of our area with MARGINAL RISK here, but those SLIGHT parameters do tend to make it up to the state line.
Cooler, breezy to windy weather weather will follow Thursday-Friday.
The coolest weather looks to be next Saturday with highs 55-60 & lows Saturday morning at 33-36.
More warmth then rapidly follows with 70s & 80s returning with strong south to southwest winds.
Strong upper trough & cold front then pivots through with showers & storms with some severe weather risk.
Spurt of much cooler weather will follow with hard freezing with lows 23-27 possible.
We then warm up rapidly to the 70s with strong south to southwest winds.
We do need to watch the southern Gulf of Mexico & also Florida & the East Coast from Florida to Maine for potential hurricane action mid to late October.
Round of widespread showers & storms could affect us around November 5 & then November 15.