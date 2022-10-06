October 6, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-From 80 to Light Freezing, Brush & Field Fire Risk & Back to 80 Again...

Lows ran 48-55 this morning while highs today reached 75-80.
Lows of 29-36 are expected early Saturday morning. Our northeastern to eastern counties may only drop to 33-36 due to some lake effect cloudiness lingering, while our western counties may see 29-32 with clear to mostly clear skies.
The frost looks heavier in the western half than the east, though winds look light area-wide late night to early morning hours.
Saturday & Sunday look great, but Sunday is the warmer of the two days.
Saturday will be turning sunny & highs will run 56-61 with brisk west west wind in the afternoon, followed by 30-35 Saturday night (with frost).
Saturday's air will be EXTREMELY DRY with dew points only 13-21! That will lead to relative humidity of 13-19%!
Field & brush fire risk will be in place Saturday afternoon.
Sunday looks mostly sunny to sunny with a brisk west-southwest wind 15-25 mph & highs 65-70.
Dew points will run 17-23 in the afternoon resulting in relative humidity of 13-20%!
Field & brush fire risk will be in place Sunday afternoon.
It will not be as cool Sunday night with lows 41-46 with light west-southwest wind.
Monday & Tuesday feature some clouds with the sunshine, southeast winds, dry air & highs in the 70s to eventually near 80.
Warm front (more like a dew point front) will pass Wednesday morning with a wave of some showers & t'storms.
A break may follow & if we see a long enough break with sunshine, highs may reach 78-82 with dew points 64-70.
Wednesday night-early Thursday morning, wave of showers & t'storms is possible.
It may be a weakening line of storms with MARGINAL RISK parameters here.
Some cooler air will follow with lows in the 30s & highs 50s to 60.
However, we warm up pretty quickly after that with strong southwest wind & highs 67-75 that Sunday, October 16.
Note the hurricane in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
It appears a landfall on the Yucatan will occur.
After that, our front & upper trough may try to pull it up towards Florida.
There is also the potential that it is then pulled up along the East Coast after Florida.
Confidence is LOW on any track, but the potential is there for it to be pulled northeastward.
Such a track could influence our weather here in trying to pull upper troughs southward farther & making us turn even cooler (& cooler longer) & it would bring very dry air & much increased field & brush fire risk with strong gradient north winds.
We will monitor.
After that warm-up & perhaps some severe weather risk, we see a bigger cool-down (with hard freeze) followed by another warm-up.....all in the late October to early November time frame.