October 5, 5 PM Weather Forecast-From 80s to Freezing & Even Some Severe Weather Risk Showing Up Down the Road

Lows this morning bottomed out at 36-43.
Highs today reached 75-80 with some increasing high & mid clouds with a southwest wind.
Clouds thicken tonight with lows in the 50s & a few isolated showers late tonight to Thursday morning.
Winds will be light from the southwest.
After that, we see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with lighter southwest wind become west & pick up. Gusts 20-25 mph are possible by evening, then gusts 30-40 mph possible for a while Thursday night.
This windy weather Thursday night will occur as the much colder air comes in with lows 35-42 by Friday morning with wind chills 28-36.
With the passage of that surface cold front, a few isolated to spotty showers/t'showers are possible in the evening-early overnight.
After 50s Friday with clouds/sun & a few lake effect showers northwest & north winds 17-35 mph, lows of 29-35 are likely Friday night.
Some lake effect cloudiness in the north & east may keep some areas at near 35, while areas that are clear & see the wind go completely calm will see 29-31.
Saturday & Sunday look great with wind going back to the southwest on Sunday with sunshine & warmer temperatures.
Monday looks partly cloudy & warm with southeast wind, while Tuesday features warmth with a southeast wind as well.
The air will be very dry, however with dew points 30s to 40s.
Warm front passes Wednesday morning with a wave of some scattered showers & t'storms. Behind this warm front, dew points rise to the 60s.
By Wednesday afternoon, south-southwest winds to 32 mph, temperatures near 80 & dew points 64-68 mean it will feel humid to muggy.
Wednesday night or Thursday morning it appears a wave of storms with the cold front are possible. It looks like potential squall line in a weakening mode.
SLIGHT RISK parameters set up Illinois & westward to Iowa & Missouri. Here we are more MARGINAL RISK with parameters with SLIGHT being up to the state line sort of thing.
IR satellite shows the brighter, higher cloud tops of the wave of scattered showers & t'storms in the morning of Wednesday, then some of the showers & t'storms Wednesday night-Thursday morning.
As quickly as we cool off to highs in the 50s & 60s with lows in the 30s & 40s, warm front takes shape to our west with some showers & t'storms that can be seen on the projected IR satellite data below. This warm front should bring the much warmer weather again with 70s to 80s:
So, we then warm back up & turn humid.
You can see the warmth surging ahead of the cold front around October 21.
The upper trough will be in rapid deepening mode here with strong surface cold front.
This could be a severe weather scenario for us with SLIGHT RISK parameters or perhaps ENHANCED. I am basing that on long-range & analog parameters in this kind of situation in late October.
This corresponds well to the big re-emergence of the MJO with solid, impactful Phase 6 before backing off quickly to 7 then more neutral phase or octant by the end of October.
Round of much colder weather follows.
We could go from near/record warmth to being within 5 degrees of a record low with a hard freeze in two days (go from near 85 to near 25).
Cold moves east & southeast & we see big warmth overspread the region at the very end of October & into early November.
The first half of November definitely favors above normal temperatures!
There will be some severe weather risk possible, as well, namely near November 5 & then again around November 14.
Below normal temperatures should follow in latter November with even some very minor snow & rounds of hard freezing.
Originally, I found that there was a high likelihood of peak Fall color being 2-3 weeks later than normal like last year.
However, given the colder nights recently, the frost & freeze Friday night & the hard freeze potentially in late October, we may see the peak now only 1-2 weeks later than normal (like 2020).
Why still later? There are good spurts of warmth ahead, including near/record warmth.
We will monitor this & monitor the wind, as that plays a big role on how long the peak will last.
So, as you can see, October to November 2022 has many aspects of the very dry 2020 Fall & aspects of severe weather risk from the 2021 Fall.