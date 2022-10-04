October 4, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Ups & Downs of Chill & Frost with Big Warmth & T'Storms

Temperatures absolutely tanked in our southeastern counties this morning to 30-32!
For the rest of the area, lows were dominated by 34-40.
Highs today skyrocketed to 72-78 with that dry, dry air & adiabatic warming on the fringes of the Ian remnants still on the Mid-Atlantic Coast.
We are stuck between the remnants of Ian on the Mid-Atlantic Coast & the warmth & deep upper trough & strong surface cold front moving into the Plains.
Further scrunching things up is the big upper ridge with record warmth in the Pacific Northwest to western Canada & then the remnants of Category 5 typhoon as well as tropical storm in & just south of Alaska.
Ian & the typhoon remnants have been the biggest drivers of the North American pattern the past week.
The typhoon remnants in Alaska are dislodging upper trough, while the Ian remnants are backing everything up & also bleeding in desert-like dry air as the sinking air on the periphery of Ian flows in from the northeast.
Winds go southwest 10-20 mph tomorrow with some increasing clouds after 35-42 & calm winds in the morning.
Highs of 75-80 are expected.
With 50s, a few isolated to spotty showers & t'showers are possible tomorrow night to early Thursday morning.
Partly cloudy skies will follow with wind shift to west increasing to 15-31 mph by later tomorrow afternoon.
A few showers/t'showers are possible along the actual cold front tomorrow evening after highs of 75-81.
We then drop to 35-40 with northwest winds 17-32 mph & wind chills 20s & 30s.
Highs of 53-58 are expected Friday with sun/clouds & northwest to north-northwest winds 18-35 mph.
Skies clear Friday night with lows 29-33, followed by mostly sunny skies & 57-63 Saturday (31-35 Saturday night), then southwest wind & 65-71 Sunday with lots of sunshine.
Monday looks nice with 71-76 & lots of sunshine with a southwest wind.
Tuesday looks warmer with 74-79 with some increasing clouds with south wind.
Warm front passes through Wednesday morning with a brief wave of a few showers & t'storms.
South-southwest winds to 30 mph & highs near 80 to the mid 80s may follow. Dew points will be on the rise to the 65-70 range.
Wednesday night, it appears that a squall line of storms with severe weather risk to our west & northwest will arrive & pass.
Parameters suggest SLIGHT RISK in our western counties & MARGINAL RISK in our eastern counties.
Brief bout of cooler weather should follow with some lows 30s & 40s.
We then tend to warm up again.
MJO is waking up big time this weekend to next week & then right to October 20!
It goes strongly to Phase 5 & then especially 6.
See how the line goes way out into 5 & 6
What does this mean for us?
It means mid to late October warmth & bouts of t'storms.
We will continue to monitor the North & West Pacific once more, but the trend is for the La Nina-induced Southeast & Southern Plains Ridge to become more dominant, bringing us more prolonged above normal temperatures & better potential of rainfall, including t'storms with some severe risk.
First column temperature anomalies, second column precipitation anomalies:
However, in such a regime, you do have a higher potential of West Pacific typhoon.
Given the pattern we have been in & the abnormally warm water in the North Pacific, I still feel the notion & projection of another round of typhoon remnants will likely bring bomb or powerhouse storm to Alaska that will dislodge a chunk of cold air at the end of October with a hard freeze.
Above normal temperatures should return in early November.