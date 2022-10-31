October 31, 10 PM Weather Forecast-From Big Warmth & Storm Risk to Arctic Blast Roaring In at the Midpoint of November (& Yes Even Snow Down the Road in Late November)

Areas of dense fog will occur Tuesday morning with lows 44-51, followed by skies becoming mostly sunny to sunny with 65-72 & a west-southwest to west wind.
Lows of 39-45 are likely tomorrow night with areas of dense fog, followed by lots of sunshine & 68-73 Wednesday. Winds will be light out of the south.
It looks quite warm right to the end of the week with lots of sunshine.
The weekend looks warm, though we will see more cloudiness & strong south wind Saturday.
You can see the well-above normal temperatures in the 70s during the day & 50s at night. This is Thursday:
You see the impressive warmth here by the weekend, but the impressive cold west & northwest of our area in the West & over western Canada:
Severe weather is expected southern Minnesota to the Rio Grande of Texas late week:
You can see the movement eastward with more of the severe risk confined to Missouri to Texas & Louisiana over the weekend.
We get the leftover of vigorous squall line Sunday morning to midday.
Some severe risk may linger. We will see. This will be determined by the ML CAPE or instability.
There will be plenty of Bulk Shear for severe, but CAPE amount is in question.
We will watch for potential MARGINAL RISK, but await official SPC forecasts.
More CAPE could send us to SLIGHT RISK parameters quickly.
It does cool too much Monday. We stay in the 60s.
70s may return Tuesday.
With 70s & a second storm system, a squall line of storms is possible Tuesday evening.
Bulk shear will be slightly less, but there will be more ML CAPE.
Parameters do support SLIGHT RISK for severe, but we will see & watch official SPC forecasts.
Behind this front, we cool, but not substantially so. Highs the 50s to 60s are expected.
The brutal cold is contained well northwest of our area as you can see:
We heat up & major storm system takes shape that may bring snowstorm or blizzard to the Rockies & Northern Plains. It will likely bring severe weather from Texas to Wisconsin that will work eastward as a squall line of storms.
On the 15th the line of storms would line up right where the very warm (red) & brutal cold (purple) straddle each other.
It could be situation were it is a substantial to significant squall line that rakes the Plains to Midwest & our region.
Temperatures may cool from 70s to 20s suddenly with severe weather to bring bout of snow with howling west-northwest winds.
Potential is still there for Arctic Blast with temperatures a good 20 degrees below normal after the passage of that front around the 15th. Widespread cold & even record cold is possible in the Plains to parts of the Midwest.
Lake effect snow showers are possible in parts of our area with local minor accumulation.
All indices support period of all-out winter cold with Arctic high dominating for several days with freeze to the Rio Grande & all the way to Ocala, Florida.
Potential is there for a period of impactful, minor-accumulating, system (not lake effect) pre-Thanksgiving snow.
Temperatures should then moderate after Thanksgiving, but a period of freezing rain & sleet may be followed by a system of rain around November 30-December 1 as I try to time out these systems as best I can.
That system may bring heavy snows from Wisconsin to Minnesota, Iowa to Nebraska.
A round of impactful, minor accumulating snowfall may follow in the first few days of December.