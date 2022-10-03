October 3, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-From Warmth to First Light Freeze to Big Warmth, But Eventual Late Month Hard Freeze

Working on this!
Lows this morning tanked with dry, dry air bleeding in over much drier soils to 34-41 after highs yesterday of 68-75 Sunday & highs 70-75 Saturday (lows of 45-50 lows Saturday night-Sunday morning).
High today also reached 68-75 with dew points dropping to the 20s & 30s with the east-northeast wind & abundant sunshine.
After dryness & drought in June to July the dry September (after wetter August) has led to expanding Abnormal Dryness (D0) over the area.
Drought is also expanding over Illinois & will likely overspread into our area this month.
After 35-40 tonight with some patches of frost & shallow fog, lots of sunshine & a very light east-northeast wind will lead to highs of 70-75 tomorrow.
37-43 is likely tomorrow night, followed by 75-80 Wednesday as wind turns to the southwest at 8-14 mph & clouds begin to increase.
A few isolated to spotty showers/t'showers are possible Wednesday night-Thursday AM with south wind & lows 54-58.
After a few isolated to spotty morning showers, we see lots of sunshine Thursday with cumulus clouds & southwest to west winds 15-25 mph.
Highs of 76-81 are expected.
Actual surface cold front should pass in the evening with line of cumulus towers & a highly-broken line of showers/t'showers.
Behind it, winds should go to the west-northwest to northwest with gusts to 35 mph.
Lows of 36-40 are expected by early Friday morning as skies go clear for a while.
It appears some low clouds will pivot in Friday, leading to a mix of clouds & sunshine. Winds looks strong from the northwest to north-northwest at 20-35 mph.
Highs of only 53-59 are expected.
Lows of 29-33 are likely Friday night with widespread light freeze & frost.
Winds will go light with light winds.
We then warm up rapidly late weekend to early next week with wind shift to the southwest.
This will occur ahead of a strong cold front.
A line of showers & storms are possible with the front Wednesday or Thursday of next week with highs potentially reaching the 80s.
Some severe risk could evolve (parameters suggest MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK, depending on how much moisture can reach us from the Gulf of Mexico).
We cool briefly after that then warm up rapidly again. Note how quickly the oranges & reds overspread the area after the light blues below:
October 16-18 features warmth here with strong south to southwest winds, dew points climbing to as high as 70 & potentially multiple waves of showers & storms with even severe weather risk.
Yes.............there may very well be a tropical storm or hurricane in the southern Gulf of Mexico by October 19.
That tropical wave is currently northeast of French Guiana in South America.
Trends continue to be for very dry October via most modeling & analog data. However, Euro does show some appreciable rainfall with the two rounds of showers & storms.
Period of late October shows above normal rainfall with the showers & storms.
That could even it out to normal for rainfall or a bit above if the Euro verifies.
After the rounds of showers & storms, we see that late October cold wave with hard freezing at 23-27 expected.
You can see the below normal temperatures projected for the eastern U.S.
Warmth returns near Halloween to early November.
This shows up in the projected 5,000' temperatures & surface pressure.
You can see a storm in the Plains moving eastward.
Near November 4-5, there will likely be at least some severe weather risk from Iowa to the Gulf Coast.
We may end up with some of that risk reaching our area.