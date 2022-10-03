October 3, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Warming up with low rain chances then a big cool down later this week

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Temperatures this morning are ranging in the upper 30s and lower 40s area-wide. A backdoor cold front swept through the viewing area yesterday, giving us slightly cooler temperatures for today and tomorrow morning.
High pressure to the NE will keep us clear for today and for your Tuesday. Expect a quiet afternoon with plenty of sunshine, blue skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and a calm ENE wind of 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
Morning lows on Tuesday will be cool enough to support isolated spots of frost and a few areas of patchy fog especially in low lying areas and near creeks and rivers.
Temperatures look to bottom out in the mid to upper 30s with clear skies and low wind. Highs for Tuesday will be warmer, in the lower 70s. We’ll have low wind for much of the day as the center of high pressure slowly moves into the viewing area giving us another day of sunshine and low wind speeds.
Wednesday
Temperatures will begin to warm up on Wednesday as winds begin to shift direction to give us a more southerly flow. We will have sunshine with a few more clouds during the afternoon for the better part of the day. Low temperatures in the morning will be in the mid to lower 40s then have high temperatures in the mid to possibly upper 70s. Otherwise, expect another tranquil day with warmer temperatures.
Thursday
A cold front is expected to move through the viewing area Thursday morning and into the afternoon. We’ll still see above-average high temperatures and very slight spotty showers during the morning/afternoon.
Since the front will be working with very limited atmospheric moisture, I’m not expecting a widespread rain event. I’ll keep in a 20% coverage of an isolated shower and any amounts will be from 0.1” to 0.2” if any rain develops with the passage of the front.
Highs for Thursday will be back in the 70s with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s.
7-Day Forecast
High pressure builds back in for Friday and through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be drastically cooler on Friday and the weekend. We could be looking at our first more widespread frost Saturday and Sunday morning with lows down to near freezing, 32 degrees. Stay tuned!