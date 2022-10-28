October 28, 10 PM Weather Forecast-Tracking Showers Ahead & More 70s, But Much Colder Weather Down the Road After Above-Normal Stretch

After lows this morning of 35-41, highs today reached 61-65.
Skies will be clear tonight with patchy fog & a hint of an east-northeast to east mph. Lows of 34-39 are expected.
After sunny skies, high clouds will begin to increase from the south & southwest tomorrow with highs 66-70. Winds will be east-southeast at 6-13 mph.
Clouds thicken tomorrow night with lows in the 40s, followed by highs of 61-67 Sunday (warmest readings north & northeast) as skies become overcast with time.
A few isolated showers or sprinkles will turn into some scattered showers in the afternoon to evening. Better potential of showers will be later in the day.
Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
Scattered showers are expected Sunday night with southeast wind becoming south & lows in the 50s, followed by highs 60-65 Monday.
Scattered showers are expected Monday, but they will tend to taper later in the afternoon followed by partial clearing in the evening.
Temperatures should be in the 50s for Trick-or-Treating with damp leaves, but no rain.
Trends are for 0.20-0.40" of rainfall.
Surges of warmth to the 70s will occur off & on in the area next week to the midpoint of November.
These will be punctuated by brief cool-downs.
You can see the warmth next week:
There is the risk of showers & storms (still watching for severe weather here, but it is undoubted in the Plains & South) mainly near November 5-6 & November 13-15.
IR Satellite Simulation imagery via CMC of the potential storms & strong system around that 5-6 period.
The storm roaring into California on the left in this GFS IR Simulated image is the storm that should impact us near or at the midpoint of November:
Big cool-down is expected afterward with potential of temperatures well-below normal with some snow showers.
-EPO, +PNA, -AO & Phase 7 MJO support big cold surges late November & into early December, punctuated though by brief good warm-ups.
So, again, just count on multiple pretty substantial cold snaps off & on with temperatures up to 20 degrees below normal at times between November 16 & December 15.
I do expect impactful, minor early minor accumulating snows that cover the ground.
Also keep in mind that these sharp cold snaps will be punctuated by sudden big rises in temperatures, but the below normal temperatures will be more dominant than the above normal periods.
Thoughts are that we turn quite mild & wet after December 15 to right up through Christmas with a lack of any snowfall.