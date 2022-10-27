October 27, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warming Up with More Showers & Eventually Storms (with Big Change in Latter November

Lows Thursday morning ran 28-37, followed by highs of 53-59.
After round of mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows 35-42 & an east breeze 5-12 mph, we should see clearing skies tomorrow with highs 60-66 (east breeze 7-13 mph).
34-38 is likely tomorrow night with clear skies, followed by sunny to mostly sunny skies, then some increasing clouds late in the day.
Highs of 64-70 are expected with east to east-southeast breeze 7-12 mph.
Clouds increase & thicken Saturday with lows in the 40s, followed by southeast wind & 61-66 Sunday with skies turning overcast.
Trend has been for showers to arrive Sunday mid-afternoon, rapidly overspreading the viewing area. We will monitor to see if it looks like they will arrive earlier than that.
Scattered showers will continue Sunday night with lows in the 50s with a southeast wind becoming south at 6-12 mph.
Scattered showers may linger right through Monday morning to midday, but then exit. Partial clearing is possible after that.
Right now, trend continues to be for the showers to exit in time for Trick-or-Treating. We will continue to monitor.
It still looks like 0.20-0.40" of total rainfall.
Highs of 60-66 are expected with south winds becoming south, then southwest, then northwest at 8-15 mph.
They should run 6-11 mph for Trick-or-Treating with temperatures falling into the 50s.
45
45
45
45
45
45
4
54
5
45
45