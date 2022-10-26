October 26, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Another Round of 70s in the Forecast...

Yesterday's 1.10" rainfall beat the old record for daily rainfall (for October 25) of 1.00" since in 1883!
Interestingly, just one year prior, a daily record was set for 2.52" of rain on October 24, 2021.
Totals exceeded expectations in the western half of the viewing area as the main band of heavier rain shifted a bit east out of Missouri & Illinois.
1-3.70" fell in the western half. 0.75-1.25" was common in the eastern half with eastern Howard County & southeastern Fulton County seeing the least amount of rainfall with totals closer to 0.55".
So, per gauges in the area, this will go down as a 0.55-3.70" event total.
This was the biggest rain over much of the area since August.
Afternoon highs today reached 51-58 with gradual clearing trend after gloomy, cool, wet start. Afternoon turned much brighter, but was breezy to windy.
Some high & mid clouds will stream in from the west tonight & some patchy lake effect cloudiness is possible in mainly our northern areas.
Lows of 33-40 are expected with some areas of frost & some patchy fog. It has seemed that the better potential of some patchy fog would be in our far northwestern & western areas, but ended up just blanket term of "some patchy fog" for the entire viewing area in the new update.
With partly cloudy skies tomorrow, highs of 55-61 seem reasonable with east wind 10-20 mph, followed by mostly cloudy skies & 39-43 tomorrow night.
Highs Friday of 60-65 are expected with mostly cloudy early Friday becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Winds look east at 10-20 mph.
Lows of 36-42 are expected Friday night, followed by some increasing clouds & 63-68 Saturday with east wind 10-20 mph.
46-52 Saturday night (with mostly cloudy skies) should lead into skies turning overcast Sunday.
Scattered showers are possible generally after 3-4 p.m. in the area, racing northeastward. Highs of 61-66 are expected.
Scattered showers are possible Sunday night to Monday morning (lows 52-54 & southeast wind).
Some clearing is then possible Monday. Highs Halloween of 61-66 are expected with north wind 10-15 mph.
Right now it looks like the rain will exit for Trick-or-Treating with temperatures falling into the 50s during the evening hours.
Total rainfall of 0.20-0.45" is possible.
After that, look at the warmth coming back in!
Temperatures look consistently way above normal in early November & really, up to the mid-point of November, as a whole.
Thoughts are that we will be at or greater than 70 Wednesday-Sunday of next week (November 2-6). Near/record warmth could be approached day &/or night.
A vigorous storm system with the warmth, instability, high shear is expected near November 6.
Severe weather risk may occur.
Near/record warmth day &/or night & severe risk is possible near November 15.
Record highs around that time are 73-75.
Warmth seen via projected 5000' temperatures:
I do think much colder air comes in after that. Some snow showers are possible.
My continued thinking is that turns abruptly colder after the midpoint of November, then we moderate, warm near or just after Thanksgiving with zonal flow.
Another shot of cold with even some snow showers is expected at the very end of November to early December.