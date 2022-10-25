October 25, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Soaking Rainfall Followed by Bit of a Cool-Down, But More Big Warmth (& Even Storms) Down the Road

This round of showers (especially in the western half of the area) will give way to some brief lulling, then the main band of rainfall passes with an embedded narrow squall line of heavy rain/thunder.
An isolated stronger +45 mph gust or two is possible with the line as it pivots through the area in the 5-8 p.m. time frame.
I pushed 70s to be confined to our more eastern half of the viewing area (along & east of a Crawfordsville to Delphi to near Winamac line) & kept it in the 60s in the west, including Greater Lafayette.
Scattered showers will occur tonight to tomorrow morning, then exit.
Total rainfall will average 0.75-1", but there will be amounts of more than 1" in pockets in the area, especially in our northwestern counties.
This will be followed by a clearing trend tomorrow with highs in the 50s. I will tell you that some data is trying to hold on to the low clouds through tomorrow afternoon & greatly cut any clearing & sun we see. Let's monitor that, as that is a new development.
It has looked like a nice clearing trend for a while with dry air coming in at the low levels to erode away those low clouds, however.
It looks like a breezy to windy day from the northwest with gusts 28-36 mph.
With mostly clear skies, lows of 33-36 tomorrow night (with areas of frost & some patchy to areas of fog) are likely, followed by highs of 55-60 Thursday with some increasing clouds. Winds will be easterly at 13-24 mph.
Near 40 to the mid 40s with partly cloudy & east wind Thursday night will give way to decreasing clouds & 59-65 Friday with continued east wind.
After near 40 to the mid 40s Friday night, highs of 61-67 are expected Saturday with mostly sunny skies then increasing clouds late. Winds look easterly at 13-24 mph.
Sunday looks mostly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers (40% coverage) & highs 60-65 after lows of 45-50 in the morning.
Trend is to have any scattered showers confined to the morning Monday (40%), then dry it out in the afternoon with some partial clearing & dry Trick-or-Treating.
We will monitor.
Highs of 60-65 are expected after 51-56 in the morning for lows.
Temperatures will run above normal in early November with even potential of some near/record warmth.
We will continue to monitor for risk of storms & severe weather risk closer to November 5 & again near November 15 before we turn sharply colder.
Also, we still need to watch Florida & all along the East Coast right to early November for potential tropical system(s). Still looks like potential of late tropical storm or hurricane activity there.
Looks near/record warm closer to November 15 prior to the potential severe risk:
Cold shot after November 15 (shown via 5000' temperatures):
Spurt of warmer weather with zonal flow closer to & around Thanksgiving (looks pretty dry as we are bathed in mild, dry airmass with +EPO):