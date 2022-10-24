October 24, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Warm and windy today with decent rain and storm chances for Tues-Wed

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Our normal high temperatures for today are typically in the lower 60s. That is where we are this morning for lows for the day. We’ll have increasing clouds throughout the afternoon with windy conditions. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 at times. Highs today will top out into the mid to upper 70s.
This morning’s surface map shows a large low-pressure system across the northern portion of the US which will impact us rain-wise for Tuesday into Wednesday.
The surface map radar time above is 6:00 AM Monday morning.
Tonight, clouds will hold through the evening giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to be strong, 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will dip down into the low 60s once again.
Tuesday
An interesting forecast will occur moving forward. The cold front extending down from the aforementioned upper-level low will begin to work northward into Canada however another low, which is the remnants of a tropical system that made landfall in Mexico, will develop further south which will ultimately work into our viewing area by Wednesday morning and afternoon. The bottom line is decent rain chances will be likely starting Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
Tuesday morning will be cloudy. Rain chances will be low throughout the morning hours as scattered chances will be likely.
By the afternoon, heftier waves of rain and possible storm chances will begin to work in and last through the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Overall, look for a cloudy, warm, windy, and a soggy afternoon/evening for Tuesday.
Tuesday Night
As the low works in from the SW of our region, some storms will be possible with gusty winds. Severe weather is looking low as the better “ingredients” will be south of Indiana. Still, lightning and strong winds in some of the storms overnight cannot be ruled out.
Wednesday
Morning temperatures will begin to drop as cool air begins to filter in on Wednesday morning. Lows are forecast to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with showers around.
As the low departs the region, the rain will come to an end by late morning and early afternoon and we could even get the sun out by Wednesday afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
Accumulation up to Wednesday Afternoon
Decent rain chances will give way to a good amount of rainfall area-wide. Rain totals could reach up to 0.75” to 1.25” in some locations, especially where we have storms.
7-Day Forecast
High pressure comes in for Thursday through Saturday with cooler air. Areas of fog may be likely for Thursday morning due to cooler temperatures and saturated ground. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s. Highs on both Thursday and Friday appear to be in the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s with partly sunny skies.
Saturday will be slightly warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Our next system will begin to work in for Sunday and into Monday as a warm front will begin to lift through the viewing area.