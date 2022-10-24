October 24, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Soaking Rainfall, Then Drier & Cooler.....Back to the 70s Down the Road, However...

Highs today reached 74-79 with lows this morning at 51-64.
With mostly cloudy skies, lows tonight of 57-65 are expected with south winds 15-30 mph.
Tomorrow, other than a few isolated to spotty showers morning to early afternoon, it is dry until main area of rainfall with a line of storms is possible.
Winds will be strong from the south at 20-38 mph with highs reaching 71-77 prior to the main area of rainfall.
The heaviest rainfall & that embedded line of storms should pass late afternoon to evening. Although the main MARGINAL RISK is over southern Indiana, there is the potential for some isolated severe weather risk to reach our area if a bit more ML CAPE or instability increases.
Watch for lots of leaves tumbling down when this line & heavier rainfall arrives. That will slicken roads as many leaves will fall on roadways.
Scattered showers will occur Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.
Rainfall totals should tend to average near 0.75-1" Tuesday-Wednesday morning. Some +1" totals are possible as well.
Wednesday should feature strong northwest winds 20-38 mph with clearing afternoon skies & highs 55-62.
Lows of 34-38 are likely Wednesday night-Thursday morning, with patchy to areas of fog possible.
Clouds should increase Thursday with east winds 13-24 mph.
East wind 8-14 mph continues Thursday night & the east wind continues right into Friday, increasing to 13-25 mph.
There will be considerable cloudiness right through Friday.
Highs will tend to run 55-62 Thursday & 58-65 Friday. Lows will run near 40 to the mid 40s over the viewing area.
We warm up to 61-67 Saturday with partly cloudy skies & east to east-northeast winds 13-25 mph.
You can see in the GFS Simulated IR Satellite Imagery product the high & mid level cloudiness that passes through Thursday & Friday.
It doesn't look to produce rainfall though.
Some scattered showers are possible Sunday PM & then into Monday with 40% coverage. Winds will be southeast 10-20 mph with highs 61-67.
After lows 55-60 Monday night, highs in the 70s are expected Tuesday with dry weather & strong southwest winds.
Above normal temperatures will tend to dominate in early November with the warmest weather expected closer to November 5 with near/record warmth possible.
Severe weather is then possible, followed by another surge of warmth & more severe weather risk around November 15.
Much colder air should follow with temperatures running up to 20 degrees below normal & even some snow showers.
Temperatures should warm by Thanksgiving before dropping substantially below normal again after that with some snow showers possible.