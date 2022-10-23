October 23, 8:20 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warm, Windy, Dry Weather, But Showers & Storms Ahead (But No Really Big Cool-Down)

After 54-62 last night, highs today reached 77-81 with south winds up to 43 mph & multiple grass & field fires in the region. This, after 77-82 yesterday.
A couple isolated to spotty showers/t'showers are possible tonight-early tomorrow morning (lows near 60 to the lower 60s) as leading edge of more humid air arrives.
Severe weather just getting underway now in parts of the Corn Belt that were record cold at 6-10 early last week. These areas were as high as the upper 80s today with record warmth!
The best overlay of CAPE, shear & forcing is that western to Iowa to southwestern Minnesota to southeastern South Dakota & eastern Nebraska around & within the watch.
Those severe storms race northeastward to Minnesota, then the deep moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Roslyn moves into the Corn Belt with rain & even a semi-organized line of storms in Missouri. It will be much more organized Oklahoma to Texas. Severe risk will reside west & southwest of our area (official MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK per SPC outlook)
Our clouds will increase tomorrow on what will be a windy day with south winds 30-40 mph. Highs will reach 77-81.
As for tomorrow night, lows around 60 to the mid 60s are expected with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & strong south to south-southeast winds to 35 mph.
The remnant circulation of Hurricane Roslyn combined with surface low from the Desert Southwest will bring periods of showers Tuesday, then showers & storms.
We need to monitor the line of storms pivoting up from the southwest around the low.
The better instability will be south of our area & thus the MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK areas from SPC will tend to be there.
However, it is possible that some of the risk reaches farther northward. We will monitor for risk of an isolated severe storm or two.
Highs will run 68-72 with strong south-southeast winds up to 35 mph at times.
Tuesday night to Wednesday morning looks rainy, but after the clouds linger to late morning, skies should turn mostly sunny!
It looks dry in the afternoon with sunshine, northwest winds 15-30 mph & highs 57-62.
Total rainfall of 0.75-1.25" is expected with the higher 2-3" totals in Missouri. This will all be greatly soaked up by the dry soils of the Corn Belt.
Patchy to areas of fog are expected Wednesday late night-Thursday morning with lows 35-40, followed by strengthening east winds to 15-25 mph Thursday with some increasing clouds with the sunshine. Highs of 58-65 are expected (40 to 44 at night).
After partly cloudy skies & east winds 15-25 mph Friday with 60-65 (40s at night), clouds will increase Saturday with 61-65 (& east winds), followed by 44-48 Saturday night.
A warm front will pass Sunday with some scattered showers & t'showers with highs 64-70 as east wind turns to the southeast, then due south, increasing to 20-35 mph.
Some sunshine will likely appear in the afternoon.
Next week looks windy & warm with near record warmth possible with highs climbing to the 70s with south-southwest winds to 40 mph.
Severe weather risk is possible in that near November 3-5 time frame.
Current data does suggest a large, elongated corridor of SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK parameters from Minnesota to Louisiana. The more ENHANCED ZONE is southern Missouri & Arkansas.
We may very well see SLIGHT RISK get into part of the viewing area. Early projected Bulk Shear values certainly support it & the upper trough will assume a negative tilt supportive of potent lift.
After cool-down, another warm-up may follow with severe risk again closer to November 15, followed by much colder weather with temperatures below to well-below normal with even some snow showers.