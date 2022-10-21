 Skip to main content
October 21, 10 PM Weather Forecast-Warm & Windy with Drought Worsening, But Some Showers & Storms & Even Severe Risk Down the Road....

  • 0
Lows this morning ran 37-45.

Highs today reached 73-78 with dew points to the 20s & 30s, resulting in very low relative humidity of less than 20%.  There were reports of multiple grass & field fires.

Winds gusted as high as 41 mph (peak gusts at Rensselaer, Remington & Fowler).

2

Smoke will drift over the area at times from wildfires burning in the Plains, over the West, across the South & even parts of the Midwest as massive drought & extreme dryness encompasses a lot of the country right.

1
1

Large, elongates ridge with nearly zonal, flattened upper flow is bathing now much of the country in very, dry air with strong winds.  This is a very solid, +EPO.

2
3

MJO is solid 6 headed for 7 & usually means wetter than normal & warmer than normal regime here with elevated severe weather risk.  In this case, the +EPO & -PNA with suddenly very strongly +AO is out-doing the 6, 7 MJO & the neutral NAO.

This pattern continues to early next week.

Hazy, warm, windy weather with low humidity continues with warm nights & days.  

Widespread record warmth will occur west & northwest of our area with mid to upper 80s in parts of Iowa & Minnesota (areas that were 6-10 degrees earlier this week!).  

Winds may gust 30-40 mph Saturday, 33-45 mph Sunday, 30-40 mph Monday & 28-36 mph Tuesday.

2
1

As you can see, there is potential of some rainfall next week.  

First, some storms with up to SLIGHT RISK parameters, will occur all of the Plains & Upper Midwest Sunday-Sunday night to Monday.

Lack of a concentration or focused area of severe precludes ENHANCED RISK parameters showing up.

There may be some capping or a lid that prevents better storm coverage in that entire zone.

1

There are indications that ahead of this system, a dew point front (dew points go from 40s to 60-63) /warm front moves through our area Sunday night to very early Monday morning.

It may spawn a few widely-scattered showers & t'showers here as long as capping completely disperses.  Coverage may run 20-25%.

3

Showers/storms are possible Tuesday night-Wednesday AM.

Better severe risk is southwest of our area, but we will still see if MARGINAL RISK parameters can still make it in here.

1

Slightly cooler weather will follow, but it does not look overly cool.

Warmth tends to dominate up through early to mid November with some severe risk around November 5-6 & around November 15.

Much colder weather will follow with temperatures up to 20 degrees below normal before temperatures warm-up before Thanksgiving then turn colder again.

