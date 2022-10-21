October 21, 10 PM Weather Forecast-Warm & Windy with Drought Worsening, But Some Showers & Storms & Even Severe Risk Down the Road....

Lows this morning ran 37-45.
Highs today reached 73-78 with dew points to the 20s & 30s, resulting in very low relative humidity of less than 20%. There were reports of multiple grass & field fires.
Winds gusted as high as 41 mph (peak gusts at Rensselaer, Remington & Fowler).
Smoke will drift over the area at times from wildfires burning in the Plains, over the West, across the South & even parts of the Midwest as massive drought & extreme dryness encompasses a lot of the country right.
Large, elongates ridge with nearly zonal, flattened upper flow is bathing now much of the country in very, dry air with strong winds. This is a very solid, +EPO.
MJO is solid 6 headed for 7 & usually means wetter than normal & warmer than normal regime here with elevated severe weather risk. In this case, the +EPO & -PNA with suddenly very strongly +AO is out-doing the 6, 7 MJO & the neutral NAO.
This pattern continues to early next week.
Hazy, warm, windy weather with low humidity continues with warm nights & days.
Widespread record warmth will occur west & northwest of our area with mid to upper 80s in parts of Iowa & Minnesota (areas that were 6-10 degrees earlier this week!).
Winds may gust 30-40 mph Saturday, 33-45 mph Sunday, 30-40 mph Monday & 28-36 mph Tuesday.
As you can see, there is potential of some rainfall next week.
First, some storms with up to SLIGHT RISK parameters, will occur all of the Plains & Upper Midwest Sunday-Sunday night to Monday.
Lack of a concentration or focused area of severe precludes ENHANCED RISK parameters showing up.
There may be some capping or a lid that prevents better storm coverage in that entire zone.
There are indications that ahead of this system, a dew point front (dew points go from 40s to 60-63) /warm front moves through our area Sunday night to very early Monday morning.
It may spawn a few widely-scattered showers & t'showers here as long as capping completely disperses. Coverage may run 20-25%.
Showers/storms are possible Tuesday night-Wednesday AM.
Better severe risk is southwest of our area, but we will still see if MARGINAL RISK parameters can still make it in here.
Slightly cooler weather will follow, but it does not look overly cool.
Warmth tends to dominate up through early to mid November with some severe risk around November 5-6 & around November 15.
Much colder weather will follow with temperatures up to 20 degrees below normal before temperatures warm-up before Thanksgiving then turn colder again.