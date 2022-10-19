October 19, PM Weather Forecast Update-Much Warmer Weather Ahead, But With Lots of Wind & Continued Fire Risk Before Wave of Showers/Storms Pass Early Next Week...

Working on this!
Lows this morning ran 27-35 with highs today reaching xx-xx with strong west winds & elevated fire danger.
Increasing high & mid clouds & lows of 29-32 are expected tonight with southwest winds 7-12 mph.
High fire danger will be with us tomorrow afternoon with highs 57-64 & dew points down to the teens to lower 20s in the afternoon, leading to very low humidity of at or less than 20%.
In addition, west-southwest to southwest winds will be sustained at 15-23 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.
Skies will turn mostly sunny to sunny, then see increasing clouds again at the end of the day.
Lows of 36-42 are expected tomorrow night with southwest winds 6-11 mph.
Friday looks to turn mostly sunny with strong southwest winds sustained at 16-24 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.
With dew points in the 20s to 30s, fire risk will be high.
Highs of 68-76 are expected.
Lows of 45-51 are expected Friday night with southwest winds 13-24 mph.
Saturday features sunshine with some patchy high clouds & highs 75-81 with yet another windy, fire risk day with southwest winds sustained at 17-24 mph & gusts 30-40 mph.
Dew points will run in the 30s to 40s.
Sunday looks especially windy with south winds sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts 37-46 mph. With sunshine & patchy & scattered clouds, dew points will at least rise to the 40s to lower 50s. Fire risk will still be pretty high, however, given the droughty conditions & the grasses & crops cured by the dry winds, lack of rainfall & freezing conditions.
Highs of 77-82 are expected.
Sunday night looks breezy & warm with lows only 55-61, followed by highs of 76-81 Monday with increasing clouds & south winds to 40 mph.
There will likely be SLIGHT RISK for severe weather from Minnesota to Iowa to Missouri & eastern Nebraska & Kansas Sunday to Monday.
Here, we see the leftovers of that severe weather likely late Monday night-Tuesday morning.
A weakening squall line followed by some strati-form rain will likely pass.
It is not out of the question that we have risk of an isolated severe storm or two if enough ML CAPE can be realized.
Lows Tuesday morning should run near 61, followed by highs of 63-68 as any rain ends & slow clearing trend occurs in the afternoon with wind shift to the west.
This system will have a moisture source from a tropical depression or tropical storm off the coast of Mexico that moves inland.
So, preliminary data suggests 0.60-1" of rainfall possible.
Bit cooler weather will follow Wednesday of next week with highs 50s to 60 with lows in the 30s, followed by another pretty big warm-up.
The 70s will likely return.
It looks especially warm in the first several days of November with widespread 70s to even near 80 (near/record warm).
It still looks like some severe weather risk may occur closer to November 5.
Looks like a situation of SLIGHT RISK parameters from Minnesota to Arkansas translating eastward. Parameters may still remain up to SLIGHT RISK here given current preliminary data.
Continued warm surges could occur up to near November 15. Some severe risk & strong cold front should then bring shot of much colder air in here.
Temperatures may drop up to 20 degrees below normal with even some snow showers.
We should then moderate & warm near & then even briefly above normal closer to Thanksgiving before turning much colder again with even some snow.
