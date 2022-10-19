October 19, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Much Warmer Weather Ahead, But With Lots of Wind & Continued Fire Risk Before Wave of Showers/Storms Pass Early Next Week...

Working on this!
It is historically dry in the long-term in our area overall.
The June-October period is the
Lows this morning ran 27-36 with highs today reaching 48-53 with strong west winds & fire danger (dew points to 11).
It was warmest last night where the clouds hung on all night.
We dodged the hard freezing. Temperatures dropped to 21 in northwestern Arkansas, 26 in southern Arkansas to the upper teens in central Missouri to northern Oklahoma.
The freezing line reached all the way to I-10 in far southern Louisiana, Mississippi & Alabama. Upper 20s reached Jackson, Mississippi (28 JB Williams Airport) to even parts of the Atlanta, Georgia metro (27 Henry County Airport).
Tallahassee, Florida dropped to 34 & Orlando 51.
Increasing high & mid clouds & lows of 29-32 are expected tonight with southwest winds 7-12 mph.
High fire danger will be with us tomorrow afternoon with highs 57-64 & dew points down to the teens to lower 20s in the afternoon, leading to very low humidity of at or less than 20%.
In addition, west-southwest to southwest winds will be sustained at 15-23 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.
Skies will turn mostly sunny to sunny, then see increasing clouds again at the end of the day.
Lows of 36-42 are expected tomorrow night with southwest winds 6-11 mph.
Friday looks to turn mostly sunny with strong southwest winds sustained at 16-24 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.
With dew points in the 20s to 30s, fire risk will be high.
Highs of 68-76 are expected. By very early afternoon, temperatures are already 66-72:
Lows of 45-51 are expected Friday night with southwest winds 13-24 mph.
Saturday features sunshine with some patchy high clouds & highs 75-81 with yet another windy, fire risk day with southwest winds sustained at 17-24 mph & gusts 30-40 mph.
Dew points will run in the 30s to 40s.
Sunday looks especially windy with south winds sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts 37-46 mph. With sunshine & patchy & scattered clouds, dew points will at least rise to the 40s to lower 50s. Fire risk will still be pretty high, however, given the droughty conditions & the grasses & crops cured by the dry winds, lack of rainfall & freezing conditions.
Highs of 77-82 are expected after 53-56 for morning lows.
Given the wind & warmth Friday to the weekend & the major drought over the Plains & Midwest, NUMEROUS wildfires are expected from the Dakotas to Michigan to the Corn Belt to the Southern Plains.
So......from record cold to record heat in the Plains & Midwest....
Highs will be up to 35-38 degrees above normal in parts of Iowa & Minnesota!
Sunday night looks breezy & warm with lows only 55-61, followed by highs of 77-82 Monday with increasing clouds & south winds to 40 mph.
There will likely be SLIGHT RISK for severe weather from Minnesota to Iowa to Missouri & eastern Nebraska & Kansas Sunday to Monday. A pocket of ENHANCED RISK is possible, most likely northwestern Iowa to southwestern Minnesota where shear & forcing will be maximized & where the colder air aloft will overspread record warmth (yes....after record lows down to 6!).
Here, we see the leftovers of that severe weather likely late Monday night with weakening squall line with risk of an isolated severe storm or two (MARGINAL RISK parameters).
Given more moisture as deep moisture from landfalling tropical storm or hurricane occurs on the Mexican coast is pulled northeastward rapidly, 0.60-1" rain is possible.
Lows Tuesday morning should run near 61, followed by highs of 63-68 as any rain ends & slow clearing trend occurs in the afternoon with wind shift to the west then west-northwest to 33 mph.
So.......
Severe storms South Dakota to Minnesota Sunday evening:
Monday morning weakening storms well to our west & northwest:
Monday evening squall line to our west:
Weakening squall line with potential MARGINAL RISK or isolated severe risk here (SLIGHT RISK parameters southwest Indiana to Arkansas) Monday night:
Tuesday morning:
Dry slot brings sunny skies for part of Tuesday, followed by cumulus clouds (turning partly cloudy).
Bit cooler weather will follow Wednesday of next week with highs 50s to 60 with lows in the 30s, followed by another pretty big warm-up.
The 70s will likely return.
CIPS analog data shows the above normal temperatures as the move back in a the very end of October.
At this point, Halloween looks mild & dry with above normal temperatures.
It looks especially warm in the first several days of November with widespread 70s to even near 80 (near/record warm).
It still looks like some severe weather risk may occur closer to November 5.
Looks like a situation of SLIGHT RISK parameters from Minnesota to Arkansas translating eastward. Parameters may still remain up to SLIGHT RISK here given current preliminary data.
Continued warm surges could occur up to near November 15. Some severe risk & strong cold front should then bring shot of much colder air in here.
Temperatures may drop up to 20 degrees below normal with even some snow showers.
We should then moderate & warm near & then even briefly above normal closer to Thanksgiving before turning much colder again with even some snow.
Note the pre-Thanksgiving warmer weather indicative of a briefly surge of +EPO, but check out the brutal cold looming behind it: