October 18, 2022: Fall-Winter-Spring 2022-23 Outlook Update

Hot, drier than normal droughty Summer to early Fall has only been punctuated by a period of drought relief with heavier rainfall in August & this cold spell here in latter October. Summer saw the drought & temperatures to as high as 102.
The punctuating rainfall prevent from this drought turning into an agricultural disaster. Crop yields vary, but yields are reportedly still quite good.
The much drier & warmer regime goes back to mid-May.
September was warmer & drier than normal. It did not get as hot as I thought it would get, however.
October so far is much drier than normal.
October has averaged slightly cooler than normal so far by 1-1.5 degrees & we have had much more in the way of frost & freezing in early October than over the past two October, resulting in Fall color that has advanced much more than last year for the same time.
At the rate we are going, the peak color is shaping up near normal after may thoughts were that it may be late by 2 or 3 weeks like last year.
Given warmth ahead in the rest of October, we still may very well end up above normal.
This droughtiness in October with increased fire danger is much more typical of this long-duration La Nina. Last year's record wet October was an extreme anomaly that threw me for a loop!
I was thinking we may have a wetter than normal October this year with increased severe risk just like last year as the MJO driver that caused our very wet October looked like it might return. It has not & we are in that more typical La Nina October with fire risk.
One thing I have been watching since August is for this Alaska storm-induced cold spell at the end of October. It appears that is unfolding now with widespread record cold from the Plains to South (Lake effects here may stave off near/record cold at night).
This looks to be the main, coldest spell of this October 2022.
Rest of October through the early half of November looks relatively warm for the time of year. Although there will be opportunities for showers & storms (some severe risk), a drier than normal trend overall through the 1.5 months overall looks to be the case.
Much colder weather should arrive after the mid-point of November (after that warm first half!)
