October 18, 2:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-From Freezing & Some Flakes to Big Warmth!

A few flakes occurred in a good chunk of the viewing area last night, but it was the far northeast & east that saw a few dustings from Howard to Fulton & Cass to Pulaski counties.
Lows this morning reached 30-34 & did not tank into the 20s owing to the lake effect clouds & the wind.
It was west-central Illinois in the clearing & less wind that saw 23-27.
Historic record cold is occurring in the central to southern U.S. Northwest Iowa dropped to 6 this morning with NO snow pack, beating the all-time October low temperatures with 13 days left to spare in the month!
The impressive record cold has left all the tree foliage crispy & brown to freeze-dried orange.
This Iowa Department of Transportation cam is near Spencer, Iowa, which dropped to 6 this morning.
However, note the widespread record warmth from the Pacific Northwest in the U.S. to western Canada as massive storm hits the Northeast Pacific & the southern Alaskan coast.
Also note how the record warmth of the Greenland Block is shifting into western Europe. This is the sign the pattern is moving & with it moving, this cold wave will be short-lived. In fact, parts of the viewing area will be back to the 70s by Friday!
So to put this highly-amplified pattern into perspective, a dusting of snow occurred all the way to eastern Kentucky this morning, it was 28 in southern Arkansas at Dexter, but it hit 69 on the Yukon/British Columbia border at Yetsa yesterday. In northern Alberta it reached 78 at Keg River & Yohin, Yukon Territory soared to 61! Surrounded by glacial ice, Stroemfjord, Greenland reached 50! Our afternoon high at the Purdue Airport was 43.
Windy, much, much warmer, dry weather with low humidity & high fire danger quickly arrives to end the week & go right through the weekend to next week.
Northwest Iowa will go from all-time record cold of single digits to near record warmth in a few days with 80s possible!
Northwest Missouri will go from 19 to 86!
Part of this big cold & big warmth suddenly can be attributed to the very dry soils in the drought there & the browning vegetation & trees. This allows the air to cool & heat dramatically. There is little transpiration of plants & the soils have little water to evaporate. That vapor stores & releases latent heat energy. Wetter soils tend to buffer massive temperature swings. Vapor brings the highs lower & the lows higher.
Some deep moisture from a Pacific hurricane or tropical storm may be pulled northeastward by strong storm system that impacts our area next week.
A round of showers & storms are expected with potential of some severe risk. Right now, parameters suggest more MARGINAL RISK to potentially SLIGHT here.
Deeper moisture may bring some more widespread rainfall.
We cool behind that system, but not as much as we are now.
Eventually we warm right back up again to the 70s to start November.
This, as another storm system takes shape in the Plains that may bring showers & storms closer to November 5 or 6 with some severe risk.
The overall pattern through early November is warmer than normal.
You can see the warmth moving eastward.
However, we turn dramatically colder after the midpoint of November with wintry temperatures.
Some snow is expected, as well. Some of it will likely be accumulating (albeit minor as there is no easy consensus at this point on any big storm system to bring heavy snowfall). Pattern doesn't support a truly bigger snow at that time. We will monitor latter November, however.
Lake effect & perhaps a couple clippers may bring the snow to whiten the grass.