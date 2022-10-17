October 17, 7:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Cold and windy with a chance of rain/wet snow tonight

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Well, get ready for a cold and windy next few days for the viewing area. This morning, strong WNW winds will be bringing in cold conditions for today. You’ll want to bundle up when you head out. Low temperatures are dropping this morning into the mid 30s area-wide with wind chill temperatures around 30. Winds are up to 10-20 mph with partly cloudy skies to mostly clear conditions.
We’ll get some sun out this morning but increasing clouds will be likely through the afternoon. Wind gusts will remain high up to 35-40 mph from WNW causing wind chill temperatures to be in the 30s for much of the day.
One other part of the forecast today, very low humidity and windy conditions will also increase the fire threat area-wide. Try to refrain from burning anything outside as embers may carry and start grass/wildfires.
Tonight
There is some uncertainty moving forward for tonight but a certainty of some locations getting rain/flurries/wet snow is going up especially north and east of Greater Lafayette.
The upper-level low spinning in Michigan coupled with strong high pressure to the NW of the Midwest will cause cold air to move in with a tight pressure gradient causing windy conditions. This northerly flow will cause lake-effect rain showers but as temperatures drop this evening, that rain will likely turn to wet flurries/snow across the viewing area.
(Radar as of 7:15 AM Monday morning)
As of now, the latest hi-res guidance may be overdoing snow but on average across multiple weather models, North and East of Lafayette will have the greatest chance to see some light accumulating snow due to lake-effect. Consensus shows that starting after 4 PM this evening, rain showers will begin to move in from the north but as temperatures drop, a changeover to wet flurries and snow will be likely.
Regardless, impacts on travel will be low and accumulations will remain in grassy areas if any. Further NE into Northern White, Northern Cass, Jasper, Pulaski, Fulton, and Miami Counties have the greatest chance for wet snow to accumulate and some minor accumulation on roadways especially bridges and overpasses. Area-wide wet flurries will be possible this evening from 6 PM to Midnight tonight. This is highly dependent on where the lake effect snow band may set up.
An intense snow band may set up and could put down 1-3 inches of snow in some locations. With leaves still on trees along with strong winds, power outages may be possible.
National Weather Service Alerts (as of 7:00 AM Monday morning)
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Freeze Warning for much of the central and southern half of the viewing area. Locations to the north will still see some freezing conditions but increased cloud cover may limit low temperatures. Jasper County is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory since snow banding may occur with higher totals by Tuesday early morning.
Tuesday
Tuesday morning will give us our coolest morning this season. Lows could reach into the mid to upper 20s for the area. So widespread frost/freeze conditions will be likely so if you have sensitive plants outside, bring them inside or consider covering them overnight.
We’ll have partly cloudy skies for much of the day with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph at times which will keep wind chills in the 30s for the day. High temperatures will once again be in the mid to upper 40s.
Further northeast, a few rain showers will be likely throughout the day due to lake effect weather still impacting that part of the viewing area.
Wednesday
As the low departs eastward, we will then start to clear up for Wednesday but expect another chilly and windy day. Wednesday morning will be the coolest over the course of the next 7-days with low temperatures in the mid 20s possible. Highs for Wednesday will still be in the upper 40s with 20-25 mph winds from the west.
7-Day Outlook
Southerly flow is expected to return by Thursday and through the upcoming weekend. This will help get us back to near normal in the 60s by Friday. The 70s will be expected with partly sunny skies and dry weather.
Our next potent system looks to work in Monday-Tuesday of next week which could bring the chance for rain and a potential for strong storms. We’ll keep you updated on the latest timing and impacts in the coming days as data becomes more clear.