October 14, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking the Big Ups & Downs of the Next 1.5 Months

Highs today reached 61-67.  This, after lows this morning of 30-35.

Winds gusted to 30-51 mph today to this evening with dew points about as low as you can get in the viewing area at 7-16 with relative humidity levels down to 10-16%.

With the dry grass & crop fields amidst droughty conditions, fire danger was been high.

Several small grass & field fires were reported.

Wave of some rain exits by 2 a.m. tonight.  The rain is actually outperforming guidance with totals likely to reach 0.10-0.30"! 

This will be followed by some areas of clearing & lows 33-37.

Southwest wind will decrease some from 15-35 mph to 10-20 mph.  Wind chills will run in the 20s to around 30.

Saturday looks mostly sunny to sunny before clouds increase in the afternoon bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies.  A few sprinkles are possible late afternoon-early evening.  I'd go for a "few showers", but the air will be so dry that a lot of the precip will be virga & I just kept the mention to "few sprinkles".

Highs of 53-61 are expected with west winds 13-26 mph.

Dew points will run in the 27-34 range in the afternoon, leading to increased grass & field fire risk given the west breezes.

With partly to mostly cloudy skies, lows of 38-44 are expected tomorrow night with west-southwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Skies then become mostly sunny. Increasing clouds will then afternoon-evening with highs 57-64.

Winds will be strong from the west at 28-36 mph with dew points dropping back to the 20s & 30s leading to increased grass & field fire risk.

After 35-40 Sunday night with partly to mostly cloudy skies & west winds becoming northwest at 15-33 mph, highs of only 41-47 are expected Monday with partly cloudy skies.  Winds will be strong from the northwest at 22-41 mph.

Lows of 22-26 are possible by early Wednesday morning with a heavy frost!

This is looking to be the MAIN hard freeze of late October.  Trend has been for a long time to watch the Pacific & potential of deep Alaska trough & then hard freeze in our area.  That has been in our outlook for more than a month.  First it looked to be more like around October 25, but it should be a week early.

You can see the cold dumping in:

A few scattered lake effect rain/snow to snow showers are possible Monday night with lows 26 southwest to 28 Greater Lafayette & 31-34 north & northeastern counties.

Historic, major storm with surface pressure to Category 3-4 hurricane will dig massive upper trough into the North Pacific & Alaska.

That BIG upper trough will dig, forcing BIG ridge with warmth in the West & western Canada.

Meanwhile, BIG upper ridge will act as a block over the Atlantic & Greenland.

This is will bunch up the entire upper jet over the Northern Hemisphere & lead to DEEP trough into Midwest & South with near/record cold.

If you are going to get a significant round of cold relative to climate normals, this is how you are going to do it. 

After that, we warm up!

We could see 60s to 70 by the end of next week & 70s next weekend.

Potential is there for near/record warmth closer to October 23.

Some severe risk may occur around October 25 with the warmth, but better moisture & instability may preclude higher risks other than MARGINAL in our viewing area at this point, but that could easily change.

Cooler air will follow with lows in the 30s, but no hard freezing.

We should warm up nicely at the end of October through early November with potential near/record warmth based on current analysis.

We will continue to monitor severe risk near November 5-6 & near November 15, both climatologically-favorable times for severe weather.

It is abnormal warmth in early November!

Much colder air should be on the way after the mid-point of November.  Look at the way below normal temperatures in the Northern Rockies!

