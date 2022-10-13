October 13, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-The Ups & Downs of the Next Four Weeks

Five main take-a-ways:
1. DRY PATTERN WITH DROUGHT & GREATLY INCREASING FIRE RISK
2. TWO MAIN COLD SNAPS WITH FREEZING THE REST OF OCTOBER
3. LOTS OF ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES TO END OCTOBER & MOVE THROUGH THE FIRST HALF OF NOVEMBER WITH LACK OF FREEZING.
4. LOTS OF WIND
5. SEVERE RISK WINDOWS.....NOVEMBER 5-6, NOVEMBER 15 SHAPING UP...& POSSIBLE ISOLATED SEVERE NEAR ROUGHLY AROUND OCTOBER 23 AS DYNAMIC, SHEARED, BUT INCREASINGLY MOISTURE-STARVED SYSTEM IMPACTS THE AREA.
The June-October 2022 period is currently the 4th driest on record at Purdue with records going back to 1879.
Purdue University 1879-1943
Purdue Airport 1944-Present
Abnormally dry & drought conditions are widespread across the Midwest. In fact, more of the U.S. is in drought now than at any point since 1956.
High Thursday reached 57-63 (after 38-42 for lows Friday morning) with strong west winds gusting up to 43 mph.
Dew points dropped to 20-27 by afternoon, leading to high grass & field fire danger.
So, we lost any moisture gained from the 0.15-0.75" rain received yesterday & the day prior. Forecasted near 0.50 to 1", but we just could not get deeper moisture in here at any point. That was locked up south of our region.
With the clouds bubbling up in the cooler air aloft, it tried to rain, but 98% of it was virga (rainfall that completely dried up on the way down to the ground) due to the dry air. Just a few sprinkles occurred, mainly in our northern & northeastern counties.
Lows Friday morning should drop to near 30 to 35.
Winds will be strong Friday with gusts 30-45 mph at times with some increasing clouds, high fire danger & highs 60-66. Dew points will run 20 to the upper 20s.
We turn overcast tomorrow evening with a wave of some scattered showers.
It will take time for any showers to overcome the dry air, but 30% coverage should suffice. With this, we should evaporatively cool from 58-64 to 47-53.
A trace to 0.06" rainfall is expected.
Winds should run southwest in the evening 15-30 mph.
We then clear, winds lighten & lows drop to 33-38 by Saturday morning.
As for Saturday, skies should turn partly cloudy with a couple isolated showers, then some evening clearing.
With west winds 13-25 mph, highs should reach 55-63 before temperatures fall from 54 to 48 at Ross-Ade from Kick-off to Half-time & 45 by the end of the game.
Temperatures then level off to viewing area lows by Sunday morning of 38-44 with lots of clouds.
The rest of Sunday looks partly cloudy & windy from the west to 35 mph & highs 57-63 with elevated fire risk.
Historic storm with surface pressure equal to a Category 3 hurricane will blast into Alaska, driving deep trough into the Pacific, which will pump ridge WAY north in the West, which will bring DEEP trough to the eastern U.S.
This historic storm in the North Pacific are tied to the extreme gradient of the abnormally cold water off the Siberian coast & the abnormally warm water in the North Pacific with a very high number of typhoons & tropical storms making it into the North Pacific this year.
To add to this, the upper low in the Great Lakes to New England & Canadian Maritimes will be blocked by upper ridge toward Greenland. This will further spill the cold southward.
This is a good set-up for some of the coldest weather so early in the season in 7-8 years.
The deep trough may pull a tropical system up towards Florida.
Look how bunched up the Northern Hemisphere is right now & will only increase by early next week:
After a brief warm-up, we then have another freezing cold snap around October 25 after some showers/storms (shear is there for severe, but instability becoming question).
However, it is ALL warmth after that with near/record warmth possible by early November.
Given the likelihood of not much rainfall here now in October & lack of it into the start of November, fire risk will go WAY UP. With this becoming a 2020 scenario of drought, fire risk & late-season warmth to fuel the threat.
Lots of warmth tends to dominate in the first half of November with some storm & severe risk near November 5-6 & again around November 15.