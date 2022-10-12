October 12, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking the Burst of Colder Weather for Early Next Week Followed by a Big Warm-Up.....

Severe weather occurred northwest & south & southeast of us today.
At least 6 brief likely EF0 to low-end EF1 tornadoes occurred in southeastern Wisconsin early this afternoon, along with areas of straight-line wind damage in the UP of Michigan, over southeast Wisconsin & northern Illinois. A gust of 73 mph was measured in Milwaukee.
Lots of large hail & wind occurred in the South. Some of the hail was as large as hen eggs.
T'Storm gust of 87 mph was measured in far southeast Nebraska lastnight.
Here, we were sheared with good forcing, but a lack of instability or buoyancy precluded much severe risk.
After lows of only 58-62 this morning, highs today reached 64-71. Winds gusted up to 43 mph.
After periodic showers & a few t'storms, skies have cleared tonight. With the winds greatly diminished & the wet vegetation & ground from the rainfall & the cooling temperatures, areas of shallow dense fog have developed.
This should not last too long as winds increase with time tonight & round of clouds rolls in from the west with a few more showers.
Rainfall totals have not been impressive by any means at only near 0.10-0.40" so far.
Lows of 40-46 are expected by early Thursday morning as skies clear again just before sunrise.
As for Thursday, cumulus/stratocumulus clouds will develop & pivot in from the northwest. There will be more cloudiness in the north & northeast parts of the viewing area compared to the southwest parts.
In the north & northeast, a couple sprinkles are possible with strong west winds gusting 32-45 mph at times. They should be sustained at 20-28 mph.
With dew points still in the 20s to 30s & still rather dry, droughty conditions, there will be some grass & field fire risk (even with the rainfall we have just seen).
Skies clear tomorrow night, but west wind should become west-southwest & remain at 5-8 mph. Lows of 32-36 are expected.
As for Friday, sunshine & some patchy/areas of afternoon cloudiness are expected.
Winds will be strong from the west-southwest to the southwest with gusts up to 38 mph. Highs of 60-66 are expected with elevated grass & field fire danger.
It appears we will cloud up Friday night with lows 44-49 with a few scattered showers late in the night & early Saturday morning as shortwave pivots through.
My thoughts are that we will see clearing skies after that & the winds will pick up from the west with gusts up to 25 mph.
Then, another shortwave should pivot through Saturday afternoon & evening with clouds & a few showers popping, followed by wind shift to west-northwest (still gusts to 25 mph).
As for Sunday, partly cloudy skies are expected with more clouds in the northeast & less in our southwestern counties.
Highs of 55-63 are expected with west-northwest winds gusting 30-35 mph with sustained winds at 14-24 mph.
This continued wind will continue to knock leaves down prematurely, unfortunately, but there is still a lot of trees that need to turn to those autumn hues, so there is still plenty of time for the color show to continue!
Much colder air arrives Monday through Tuesday!
Given the massive upper trough from Alaska to the eastern Pacific, quite a shot of colder air will be dislodged & sent southeastward into our area.
With partly cloudy skies (cumulus & stratocumulus), highs should only reach 48-55 Monday with northwest winds sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.
There will be quite a chill in the air!
With partly cloudy skies & a northwest wind 5-10 mph, lows of 29-34 are expected Monday night, followed by northwest winds 15-33 mph & highs of 46-52.
Lows of 26-30 are expected Tuesday night, followed by 55-61 Wednesday of next week with much less wind & a wind shift to the southwest.
That deep, deep trough may pick up what is left of Karl OR a new system in the Caribbean or near the Yucatan & pull it up toward Florida & the East Coast. Again, we will see. Lots of variables remain.
Upper level winds (500 mb) for that time frame late next week:
Widespread dust from West Africa should put the kibosh on the Atlantic season to at least as late as October 22 & perhaps longer.
You can see the warmth coming back in late next week with 67-73 possible by the end of next week.
Strong winds will also return, but they will be warmer winds from the southwest, of course.
Warmth to perhaps near/record warmth day &/or night could then occur ahead of a strong storm system that may bring some severe weather risk nearer to October 25.
Tonight, there is some data that is trying to lock up the worst of the cold between October 27-30 here that looked to drop us down to 23-26 at night with only 40-45 during the day.
It is less pronounced with another strong upper trough in Alaska & over the North Pacific, making the cold snap late next week the main one of the month.
Not all agree.
The CFS still has temperatures up to 20 degrees below normal potentially in that October 27-30 stretch before we dramatically warm up in a BIG way.
CIPS analog shows some signaling of the cooler trend toward October 26 perhaps after that warmth.
Trend now to November is below normal precipitation overall.