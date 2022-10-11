October 11, PM Weather Forecast

Working on this!
Lows overnight ran 48-56 with highs today reaching 66-74 before falling as the rain through dry air brought temperatures down suddenly to 54-62 for a bit before rising some again.
A few isolated showers are possible this evening-early tonight followed by a wave of rain overnight with temperatures rising to 58-62, then falling back again to 56-61 with the rain.
Winds will crank back up to 15-30 mph from the south.
After brief lull early Wednesday morning, a wave of rain & even an isolated t'storm or two will pass.
After a lull with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & winds increasing to gusts of 30-40 mph from the south-southwest, the main line of showers & t'storms should pass in the 2-5:30 p.m. time frame.
If there would be an isolated embedded t'storm, it would occur with this line (main threat wind).
Lack of heating & instability will preclude higher risk than "an isolated severe storm possible" wording.
Sharp clearing should follow with wind shift to west-southwest at 13-25 mph.
A brief wave of showers should then follow as skies rapidly cloud up tomorrow night. This wave of some showers should pass in the 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. time frame.
Skies should rapidly clear behind it with west winds at 12-23 mph.
Lows of 41-46 are expected.
As for Thursday, skies look mostly sunny to sunny through the morning, then cumulus clouds develop in & pivot southwestward during the day. Skies may become mostly cloudy over the northwestern half of the viewing area with lesser amounts of clouds as you go southwestward in the viewing area.
Highs of 57 north to 64 southwest are expected (61 Greater Lafayette).
Isolated sprinkles are possible with west winds becoming strong to very strong by afternoon, sustained at 20-28 mph with gusts 32-45 mph.
Wind will diminish Thursday night with skies eventually becoming completely clear with lows 33-36. Some patchy frost is possible.
Friday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies southwest, but partly cloudy skies (cumulus & stratocumulus) as you go northeastward in the area & mostly cloudy skies by afternoon in our far northern & northeastern counties.
Highs of 53-60 are expected with strong west to west-southwest winds 20-40 mph.
Winds then go south-southwest Friday night at 13-24 mph with temperatures levelling off at 44-50 with cumulus/stratocumulus burning off & mid clouds increasing from the west.
As for Saturday, it looks like two shortwave & a surface cold front will pivot through.
A wave of some showers should pass in the morning, followed by some sunshine, then another wave of some should bubble showers, with a few isolated t'showers, in the late afternoon-evening.
Highs of 63-69 are expected with strong southwest to west-southwest winds 20-35 mph.
Saturday morning:
Saturday late afternoon-evening:
On Sunday, skies look mostly sunny in the southwest, but there will be more in the way of developing cumulus clouds as you go northeastward in the viewing area.
West-northwest winds should run 15-25 mph with highs 55-62 northeast to southwest.
Monday & Tuesday looks cool & windy with west-northwest winds becoming northeast at 25-40 mph.
There will definitely be a chill in the air on these two days!
Considerable cumulus & stratocumulus will occur in our northern & northeastern counties with less as you go southwestward in the viewing area.
Highs of 50-58 are expected Monday northeast to southwest, followed by 47-56 northeast to southwest Tuesday with lows 34-39.
A freeze is likely Tuesday & Wednesday night of next week with lows 28-32.
Highs in the 50s are likely Wednesday of next week with lots of sunshine, but less wind.
At this point, it still looks quite dry October 15-24.
The main storm system we are monitoring should pass around October 25.
It looks like a very dynamics system with lots of shear. There looks to be enough instability for some severe weather risk here, though it is highest southwest of the viewing area.
Temperatures may surge to the 70s & 80s ahead of it, then TANK behind it.
We may have highs only in the 40-45 range around October 27 with howling northwest winds up to 45 mph.
Hard freezing should follow with lows 23-26.
