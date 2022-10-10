October 10, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this!
After 38-44 this morning, highs today reached 75-80 with afternoon dew points in the 31-39 range. This, with the wind gusts as high as 27 mph from the southwest, led to a few grass fires.
With increasing clouds later on tonight & a couple sprinkles to isolated light showers around sunrise, lows of 50-56 are expected tonight.
Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.
Temperatures should fall pretty rapidly this evening with mostly clear skies, then level & even rise a couple to few degrees later tonight as the clouds come in.
Strong southwest winds with sunshine, then increasing clouds should propel highs to 69-73. Southwest winds may gust 30-40 mph.
An upper trough & surface cold front should pass Saturday night-early Sunday morning with a wave of a few scattered showers & t'showers (0.03-0.20" rainfall possible).
After that, October 17-25 looks dry with northwest winds & cooler weather becoming southwest with much warmer weather.
