October 10, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A sunny and warm day ahead with rain and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! We are waking up to warmer temperatures this morning. Lows are ranging to the upper 30s and lower 40s area-wide with clear skies. We will remain clear and sunny for most of your Monday with highs in the mid to lower 70s with southwest winds 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
Tuesday will begin a bit cloudier in some areas with morning lows only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll remain dry for the morning however we’ll have a warm front that will lift through the viewing area in the afternoon. With increased cloud cover and afternoon rain chances, highs will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with gusty southwest winds of 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.
The timing of the scattered rain appears to be in the afternoon, after about 1:00 PM. A few rumbles of thunder could be possible but expect only about a trace to 0.15 inches for the first wave on Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday
Better rain chances will be likely for Wednesday as we prepare for the main cold front to sweep through later in the day Wednesday evening. Morning lows will be mid to upper 50s with cloud cover for much of the day.
If we see any sun, temperatures will quickly rise with strong warm air advection (strong south winds bringing in warm air), allowing for a quick warm-up. However, cloud cover looks widespread for the viewing area on Wednesday with scattered rain and storms for much of the day so this may limit afternoon highs.
The main cold front will pass through later in the evening which will prompt a line of showers and storms. Depending if we receive more sunshine Wednesday afternoon, a better chance for storms will be likely. But increased cloud cover may limit the severity of the storms.
Timing of the showers and storms will become more clear in the coming days so stay tuned to Storm Team 18!
As of Monday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has our South East counties underneath a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for a strong storm or two for the afternoon/evening with a FROPA (Frontal Passage). We’ll keep an eye on the forecast and bring you the latest updates in the coming days as new data comes in.
Rainfall Amounts through Wednesday Night
Model guidance for now shows 0.3" to 0.75" for many areas across the region once we get past Wednesday evening. An isolated 1" of rain could be possible in some of the stronger storms.
7-Day Outlook
After the front moves through, we may see a few lingering clouds for Thursday but temperatures will certainly get back to below average. Cold temperatures will be likely for Friday morning as temperatures will drop back into the lower 30s with widespread frost likely. But dry and cooler weather will be expected for at least Thursday through Saturday as another system may work in for the second half of the upcoming weekend.