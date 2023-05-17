Oakland Academy raises money for emotional support dog

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A four-legged friend could be joining the Oakland Academy next school year.
Fawn, the 3-year-old golden retriever, would be used as an emotional support animal for high school kids.
Oakland Academy English teacher Lindsay Nunan is overseeing the project.
The school hopes Fawn will benefit the students in multiple ways.
Providing a positive and safe environment, learning to effectively cope with emotions and being an added motivator to look forward to school are a few reasons.
Nunan says bringing in an emotional support animal will help with emotional and mental strategies they teach in the classrooms.
"Very much aligns with those brain aligned strategies," she says. "Just teaching kids when you are in a heightened emotional state why petting an anima, like what that does for your brain. Just reduces stress and helps kids kind of get back into a place where they're able to cope with those emotions and back to a place of learning."
Nunan says her student's haven't met the dog and Fawn has already helped engage the students in the classroom.
"The dog's hasn't visited at all yet and already yeah, she's brought so much excitement," she says. "The kids ask about her. I have kids who have already brought toys for her and then we are hosting a carwash fundraiser this Saturday and we had a sign up list like you can't even fit another name on the paper…like the kids are so excited."
That carwash will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oakland Academy.
Nunan is hoping to raise $6,000 for Fawn's training and other certifications.