November 9, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Big Change Still On the Way from Near Record Warmth to 20 Degrees Below Normal....& Opportunities For Some Snow Down the Road

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger Likely Wednesday Afternoon... South-southeasterly wind gusts occasionally to 15 to 20 MPH, combined with warm temperatures and relative humidity values as low as 25-35 percent, with dry fuels receptive to burning...will lead to elevated fire danger across portions of central Indiana this afternoon. Avoid open burning if possible on Wednesday as uncontained fires may spread quickly. Thursday afternoon may find a limited to enhanced fire risk amid warm, dry conditions and southerly wind gusts to 15 to 25 MPH.