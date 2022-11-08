November 8, 7:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-The Big Change Ahead....

Forecast 34-38 this morning, we dropped to 35-39, forecast 57-65 today, we hit 55-65.
Lows tonight should run 38-44.
Fire risk will be up Wednesday with very dry air, tender, crispy vegetation & gusts 20-30 mph at times.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s are expected with lots of sunshine.
We should only drop into the 50s Wednesday night, followed by low to mid 70s Thursday. With will be within 3-4 degrees of record highs set in 2020.
Fire risk will be way up due to the winds gusting 30-35 mph with the dry fuels & dry air.
After only 60s Thursday night to very early Friday morning, temperatures will fall into the 50s then 40s to 30s Friday-Friday evening with strong northwest winds 35-45 mph.
With this Arctic front, there will be severe weather southern Minnesota to Oklahoma & major winter storm from Wyoming & Montana to South & North Dakota. Up to 14" snow & gusts +50 mph are possible in North Dakota.
However, note Hurricane Nicole & how the hurricane actually ABSORBS our big Upper Midwest storm system & ROBS us of much of our moisture.
So, perhaps a very narrow, skinny line of gusty showers along the front & that is it for Friday early.
Meanwhile, Nicole may have landfall near West Palm Beach & potentially a second landfall near Appalachicola.
Widespread heavy rainfall, strong winds & high surface will spread across the East & East Coast.
Some lake effect flurries & snow showers may sneak into our northeastern counties this weekend, otherwise, it looks brisk with partly cloudy skies & highs in the 30s with lows in the teens & 20s.
We will watch southern system next week & potential clipper or a couple shortwaves trying to pivot southward for a wave of snow showers here.
Otherwise, it just looks cold with highs 30s largely with lows teens & 20s.
The cold absolutely dominates with below to well-below normal temperatures:
Temperatures warm towards Thanksgiving with potential of rain. Much colder air still looks to follow.
End of November to early December looks colder than normal with potential of snow showers.