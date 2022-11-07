November 7, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Big Change Coming From 70s to Teens with Lots of Wind & Even Some Snow Showers

The moon may be a bit milky & blurry with high clouds, but you should still be able to view the lunar eclipse early tomorrow morning!
Peak winds gusts reached 46-75 mph Saturday resulting in thousands of households without power, minor roof damage & tree & power line & pole damage.
It was one of the windiest Purdue games at Ross-Ade on record with a measured gust of 64 mph at the Purdue Airport.
70s return with lots of sunshine!
GREATER LAFAYETTE:
Wednesday 72 Record: 79-2020
Thursday 75 Record: 78-2020
Thursday AM Low: 62 Record: 57-2020
Watch the MUCH colder air roar in, however with 30s for highs by Saturday & Sunday.
In the transition, severe weather event/outbreak occurs southern Minnesota to Oklahoma.
Moisture surging northward & strong storm system trying to move closer to the area will be disrupted by Hurricane Nicole making potentially two landfalls in Florida.
We look to just get a highly-broken line of some gusty showers & t'showers for Veteran's Day morning-midday, followed by falling temperatures & northwest wind gusts up to 45 mph.
Much colder weather then comes in with even a few snow showers reaching into our far northeastern counties.
We have the potential to drop into the teens Monday &/or Tuesday morning.
Monday AM: 16 Record: 9-1986
Tuesday AM: 18 Record: 11-1933
We need to watch a southern system & a couple clipper systems that may bring some scattered snow showers later next week & another shot of much colder air. Highs may only run in the 20s to lower 30s behind this second front.
Thoughts continue on warming & brief sleet going to all rain near Thanksgiving then another blast of even colder air.