 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

November 7, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Big Change Coming From 70s to Teens with Lots of Wind & Even Some Snow Showers

  • Updated
  • 0
November 7, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Big Change Coming From 70s to Teens with Lots of Wind & Even Some Snow Showers

The moon may be a bit milky & blurry with high clouds, but you should still be able to view the lunar eclipse early tomorrow morning!

1

Peak winds gusts reached 46-75 mph Saturday resulting in thousands of households without power, minor roof damage & tree & power line & pole damage. 

It was one of the windiest Purdue games at Ross-Ade on record with a measured gust of 64 mph at the Purdue Airport.

1

70s return with lots of sunshine!

GREATER LAFAYETTE:

Wednesday  72   Record:  79-2020

Thursday     75   Record:  78-2020

Thursday AM Low:  62  Record:  57-2020

Watch the MUCH colder air roar in, however with 30s for highs by Saturday & Sunday.

1
3

In the transition, severe weather event/outbreak occurs southern Minnesota to Oklahoma.

Moisture surging northward & strong storm system trying to move closer to the area will be disrupted by Hurricane Nicole making potentially two landfalls in Florida.

We look to just get a highly-broken line of some gusty showers & t'showers for Veteran's Day morning-midday, followed by falling temperatures & northwest wind gusts up to 45 mph.

3

Much colder weather then comes in with even a few snow showers reaching into our far northeastern counties.

1

We have the potential to drop into the teens Monday &/or Tuesday morning.

Monday AM:  16  Record:  9-1986  

Tuesday AM:  18  Record:  11-1933

1

We need to watch a southern system & a couple clipper systems that may bring some scattered snow showers later next week & another shot of much colder air.  Highs may only run in the 20s to lower 30s behind this second front.

3

Thoughts continue on warming & brief sleet going to all rain near Thanksgiving then another blast of even colder air.

Recommended for you