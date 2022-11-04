November 4, 4:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-After Near-Record Warmth, High Winds, Rain/Thunder Then Another Powerhouse Storm Potentially Late Next Week...

 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

After lows of 52-59 last night, highs today have reached near record warm levels of 73-78 as of 4:30 p.m.

We have already had severe weather from southern Wisconsin to Texas today.

There is a MODERATE RISK (Level 4 of 5) for severe weather southwest of our region.

Storm may drop 22 mb in 24 hours, making it a near "bomb" cyclone from Missouri to western Wisconsin.

TONIGHT 7 PM-7 AM:

We turn cloudy & winds increase from the south to south-southwest with gusts 30-35 mph increasing to gusts of 40-45 mph by 7 a.m.  Temperatures will only drop to the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW:  7 AM-11 AM:

Band of rainfall & isolated storms passes through.  Temperatures will run 60-62.

Southwest winds will be very strong ahead of, with & behind the band.  The band itself may have enhanced gusts.

Gusts up to 45-60 mph are expected.  Isolated gusts +60 mph are possible.

There is a non-zero chance of very brief, isolated EF0 spin-up.

TOMORROW:  11 AM-1:30 PM

Narrow, low-topped rope-like squall line of showers & storms passes.

Southwest winds will be very strong ahead of, with & behind the lin.  The line itself may have enhanced gusts.

Gusts up to 45-60 mph are expected.  Isolated gusts +60 mph are possible.

There is a non-zero chance of very brief, isolated EF0 spin-up.

Temperatures will run in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW:  1:30 PM-5 PM

Clearing trend will occur with southwest winds gusting 35-50 mph.  Temperatures will fall to 55-61 by 5 p.m.

TOMORROW NIGHT OVERALL:

We turn clear with lows 42-46 with south-southwest winds gusting 28-40 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny with south-southwest winds gusting 25-35 mph with highs 65-70.

SPC has any isolated severe risk east of us tomorrow morning to early afternoon, but just keep in mind that this could change & I still think it is a good idea to mention risk here.  In the two rounds, wind may be enhanced.  Also need to watch isolated random EF0 spin-up potential.

Next week look ok, just more clouds late week with landfalling tropical system in the Southeast moving up the Appalachians.  That will stave off the warmest air & bring cloudiness.

Another strong, powerhouse storm may impact us next Saturday with showers/storms & highs winds with even some severe weather risk nearby or some making it into our area.

We cool off for a time after that, but I really do not expect the BIG colder weather snaps in here until mid to late November.  Snow showers will be possible.

We will warm around Thanksgiving at least, but before & after Thanksgiving features below normal temperatures & a feel of winter.

