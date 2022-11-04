November 4, 4:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-After Near-Record Warmth, High Winds, Rain/Thunder Then Another Powerhouse Storm Potentially Late Next Week...

After lows of 52-59 last night, highs today have reached near record warm levels of 73-78 as of 4:30 p.m.
We have already had severe weather from southern Wisconsin to Texas today.
There is a MODERATE RISK (Level 4 of 5) for severe weather southwest of our region.
Storm may drop 22 mb in 24 hours, making it a near "bomb" cyclone from Missouri to western Wisconsin.
TONIGHT 7 PM-7 AM:
We turn cloudy & winds increase from the south to south-southwest with gusts 30-35 mph increasing to gusts of 40-45 mph by 7 a.m. Temperatures will only drop to the low to mid 60s.
TOMORROW: 7 AM-11 AM:
Band of rainfall & isolated storms passes through. Temperatures will run 60-62.
Southwest winds will be very strong ahead of, with & behind the band. The band itself may have enhanced gusts.
Gusts up to 45-60 mph are expected. Isolated gusts +60 mph are possible.
There is a non-zero chance of very brief, isolated EF0 spin-up.
TOMORROW: 11 AM-1:30 PM
Narrow, low-topped rope-like squall line of showers & storms passes.
Southwest winds will be very strong ahead of, with & behind the lin. The line itself may have enhanced gusts.
Gusts up to 45-60 mph are expected. Isolated gusts +60 mph are possible.
There is a non-zero chance of very brief, isolated EF0 spin-up.
Temperatures will run in the low to mid 60s.
TOMORROW: 1:30 PM-5 PM
Clearing trend will occur with southwest winds gusting 35-50 mph. Temperatures will fall to 55-61 by 5 p.m.
TOMORROW NIGHT OVERALL:
We turn clear with lows 42-46 with south-southwest winds gusting 28-40 mph.
SUNDAY:
Mostly sunny with south-southwest winds gusting 25-35 mph with highs 65-70.
SPC has any isolated severe risk east of us tomorrow morning to early afternoon, but just keep in mind that this could change & I still think it is a good idea to mention risk here. In the two rounds, wind may be enhanced. Also need to watch isolated random EF0 spin-up potential.
Next week look ok, just more clouds late week with landfalling tropical system in the Southeast moving up the Appalachians. That will stave off the warmest air & bring cloudiness.
Another strong, powerhouse storm may impact us next Saturday with showers/storms & highs winds with even some severe weather risk nearby or some making it into our area.
We cool off for a time after that, but I really do not expect the BIG colder weather snaps in here until mid to late November. Snow showers will be possible.
We will warm around Thanksgiving at least, but before & after Thanksgiving features below normal temperatures & a feel of winter.