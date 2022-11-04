November 4, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-High Winds, Showers, Few Storms, But Continued Quite Warm Weather

Note all of the severe weather northwest, west & southwest of our region that has occur today & tonight!
Tornado reports are up to 17 with also a lot of wind & large hail reports.
Very powerful storm system still looks to be near that 24 mb in 24 hours threshold, which would make it a "bomb" or exhibit bombogenesis.
You can see it race north-northeastward with surface pressure going from 1002 mb to 985 mb (left half of the imagery with the projected surface temperatures on the imagery as well):
Band of rain with embedded isolated storms should pass through during the morning hours.
Enhanced gusts are expected with the rain with some reaching "severe" status.
Overall 45-60 mph gusts are likely with a few +60 mph gusts (from south to southwest).
This equates to non-zero chance of very brief, isolated EF0 spin-up.
After a brief break, a narrow, skinny line of showers & isolated storms should pass near midday to 1 p.m.
Enhanced gusts are expected with the line with some reaching "severe" status.
Overall 45-60 mph gusts are likely with a few +60 mph gusts (from southwest to west).
I also can't ignore the high shear, especially speed shear, nor can I ignore the spin or helicity near the surface.
This equates to non-zero chance of very brief, isolated EF0 spin-up.
Some power outages & tree damage are expected.
Also, bring in your trash cans & loose lingering Halloween decorations that will fly around!
If we had more CAPE or instability (buoyancy or energy), this would be much more impressive for severe weather.
Skies then clear later in the afternoon to evening with southwest gusts decreasing to 35-50 mph.
Though cloudiness returns Saturday night (southwest gusts 25-35 mph), we should go mostly sunny Sunday (south-southwest gusts 25-35 mph).
Tropical system will make landfall in the Southeast. It still may be a late-season hurricane.
Eyes are on Florida to the Carolinas with track being unclear. It could also ride up the East Coast.
Strong, dynamic storm system with strong winds may impact us next weekend after a warm, dry, tranquil week with temperatures above to well-above normal.
Right near November 15 is the distinct change to much colder weather with even some snow from lake effect & even a system or two.