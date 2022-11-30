November 30, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Strong Winds, But Below Normal Temperatures Dominating the Outlook with Snow Opportunities

35 tornado reports....101 severe wind reports....30 large hail reports....from this outbreak that occurred yesterday to part of today:
We received anywhere from 0.05 to 0.80" rain from the storms system, mainly from the squall line in the evening-night.
Gusts yesterday-last night-today either from gradient winds or the squall line peaked at 33-59 mph over the viewing area.
Tonight is just cold & mostly clear to clear with 14-19 with wind chills 8-13.
Period of some increasing clouds will occur tomorrow between mostly sunny skies & highs 32-36 with southwest wind 8-17 mph.
Lows of 27-32 will occur tomorrow night, followed by rising temperatures to 31-36 by early Friday morning.
Friday turns mostly cloudy with winds increasing from the south-southwest to sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts 35-45 mph by later in the day. Temperatures should rise to 47-54 by 5 p.m.
We should hit highs of 53-56 by midnight with south-southwest winds 20-30 mph gusting 38-52 mph.
Some scattered showers develop & pass Friday night & exit by early, early Saturday morning. Winds immediately behind the front from the northwest should gust 38-52 mph.
With that strong cold front passing, we should drop to 35-43 Saturday morning & then potentially rise to 37-46 before falling again in the afternoon into the 33-37 range.
Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies should turn partly cloudy with northwest winds gusting 35-50 mph Saturday.
After 18-23 Saturday night with clearing skies, we should see increasing clouds with east winds & highs 36-41 Sunday. Some scattered light rain/snow/sleet showers are possible later in the day, followed by rain & strong southeast winds Sunday night-Monday with highs Monday at 45-51.
A few flurries and snow showers are possible mid next week with highs in the 20s & 30s followed by a storm system or systems that need to be monitored at the end of next week to next weekend.
Arctic high to our northwest & north will determine track of potential winter weather system.
Right now, that Arctic high puts the accumulating ice & snow just southwest & south of our area, but this is far, far out. Conditions are there for a storm like this, but the track is in question.
There will be plenty of cold air & a favorable MJO for robust tropical moisture to surge northeast & eastward.
You can see how that cold really begins to dominate for a while after December 6!
Cold takes over through mid-December!
We may end up with temperatures up to 25 degrees below normal at times!
It is an all-out Arctic Blast!
Another Arctic Blast arrives after Christmas to New Years & start of January.
This, after much warmer burst after December 15 to around Christmas.
If we play our cards right, we get the cold in just in time for Christmas with snow risk, but I am not warming up to that yet.
Nonetheless, the risk of ice & snow will be going up with opportunities for impactful snow &/or ice with this cold coming in & tending to stick around.
Cold tend to begin a retreat by mid-January. A thaw is possible & the snowy pattern tends to abate for a bit.