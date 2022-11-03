November 3, PM Weather Forecast Update-Near Bomb Cyclone to Bring High Wind Event, Risk of Isolated EF0 Spin-Up (Despite Lack of Instability)....

Still working on this....
More soon....
A rapidly-strengthening storm system to near bomb cyclone criteria will pivot from northwest of St. Louis to northwest of Rockford, Illinois, then north of Madison, Wisconsin Saturday morning-midday.
The surface air pressure with the center of the low could drop from 1002 mb to 980 mb between 12 a.m. & 11 a.m. in its track. That is 22 mb. To be considered a "bomb" or have "bombogenesis", 24 mb or greater drop is needed in 24 hours. Pressure should level off & then rise once it gets to near Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Given the strength of this big storm, severe weather outbreak will occur Texas to Missouri with tornadoes expected.
Here, showers & thunder should pass in the form of a couple of broken lines between 8 a.m. & 1 p.m.
Lack of instability (buoyancy <150 J ML CAPE) precludes higher severe weather risk. However, intense shear & spin supports slight chance of a random brief EF0 spin-up or two.
Otherwise, the big story will be the STRONG WINDS!
Between 8 a.m. & 1 p.m., periodic gusts of 45-65 (isolated to 70 mph) are possible with sustained winds at 20-40 mph from the south.
The highest gusts tend to coincide with the passage of the two lines of showers & thunder.
Power outages & tree damage is expected.
We should rapidly clear in the afternoon with temperatures in the 50s & 60s with wind gusts from the southwest decreasing to 30-45 mph.
We will likely end up with a High Wind Warning & we may have a random, isolated Tornado Warning that pops up out of no where (without a watch) within that 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. time frame.