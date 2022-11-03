November 3, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Near Bomb Cyclone to Bring High Wind Event, Risk of Isolated EF0 Spin-Up (Despite Lack of Instability)....

Today was a warm day for the time of the year!
Lows this morning ranged 44-50 with some patchy fog, followed by highs today of 72-76.
Watch this very powerful storm take shape..........
A rapidly-strengthening storm system to near bomb cyclone criteria will pivot from northwest of St. Louis to northwest of Rockford, Illinois, then north of Madison, Wisconsin Saturday morning-midday.
The surface air pressure with the center of the low could drop from 1002 mb to 980 mb between 12 a.m. & 11 a.m. in its track. That is 22 mb. To be considered a "bomb" or have "bombogenesis", 24 mb or greater drop is needed in 24 hours. Pressure should level off & then rise once it gets to near Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Given the strength of this big storm, severe weather outbreak will occur Texas to Missouri with tornadoes expected.
Here, showers & thunder should pass in the form of a couple of broken lines between 8 a.m. & 1 p.m.
Lack of instability (buoyancy <150 J ML CAPE) precludes higher severe weather risk. However, intense shear & spin supports slight chance of a random brief EF0 spin-up or two.
Otherwise, the big story will be the STRONG WINDS!
Between 8 a.m. & 1 p.m., periodic gusts of 45-65 (isolated to 70 mph) are possible with sustained winds at 20-40 mph from the south.
The highest gusts tend to coincide with the passage of the two lines of showers & thunder.
Power outages & tree damage is expected.
We should rapidly clear in the afternoon with temperatures in the 50s & 60s with wind gusts from the southwest decreasing to 30-45 mph.
We will likely end up with a High Wind Warning & we may have a random, isolated Tornado Warning that pops up out of no where (without a watch) within that 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. time frame.
Note the high winds outside of even any severe storms (sustained winds in knots):
Note how quickly the skies clear Saturday after the morning rain & highest gusts:
Sunday looks like a nice day, but it will be breezy with highs 65-70.
Monday features sunshine & some clouds with highs 67-71 with a south-southeast wind.
Tuesday-Thursday look ok, but clouds will increase & the warmest of the air will hold to our west as potential tropical tropical system moves northwest, then northward, backing up the pattern.
Landfall could be anywhere from the Carolinas to Florida, but focus is currently the Carolinas.
We will still be warm, though.
Looks like any showers & storms will not occur here until Friday.
Strong storm system with lots of wind & even risk of severe weather should pass next week.
Shear is impressive, but instability will determine magnitude of severe weather risk.
After another strong storm system near November 15, the bottom falls out on the temperatures with even some snow showers (mainly lake effect) with temperatures up to 20 degrees below normal.
Very strong jet dynamics are forecast with the storm as seen in the simulated IR satellite imagery below. Center of the storm is west of Sioux Falls with diffluent upper jet with cold cloud tops indicating heavy rain/storms Fort Smith to Indianapolis.
You see the warmth moving in rapidly around November 13:
There goes the cold thereafter:
At least we begin to moderate temperature-wise closer to Thanksgiving!
After that colder shots of air look to spill in at the end of November to first of December. Snow showers are possible via short waves &/or clippers & lake effect.