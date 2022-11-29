 Skip to main content
...STRONG WIND GUSTS TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY...

Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight,
bringing a cold front through central Indiana. Southerly wind
gusts at 30 to as much as 45 MPH can be expected across central
Indiana today into tonight, particularly across the northwestern
half of the area. Wind gusts on Wednesday will be slightly lower,
topping out around 35 MPH.

Use caution if traveling today into Wednesday...especially if
operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as
holiday decorations.

November 29, 8:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A windy and warmer day with rain/storms tonight

A windy and warmer day with rain and storms for tonight

(WLFI) – Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures this morning are already starting to rise due to strong southerly winds gusting upwards to 20-25 mph. Temperatures will be in the 50s by lunchtime then later today right ahead of the cold front, we will be seeing temperatures climb up to near 60 in many locations. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to partly sunny during the day. You’ll notice quick-moving low-level clouds.

The winds will be very strong today. South winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph and gusts could reach up to 35-50 mph at times. Be sure to secure any outdoor furniture or decorations if you have those up already!  

Precipitation looks to begin for the WLFI viewing area later this afternoon after 3 PM. Most of these will just be scattered windy showers with a low lightning risk and heavier showers may contain small/pea-sized hail.

From 3 PM to 10 PM, scattered to numerous showers will likely be ahead of the cold front that will race in after 10 PM.

The main line associated with the cold front will race in from the west at around 10 PM through 1 AM to the east. Elevated instability and lower-level shear could cause a severe storm or two. These showers/storms will be traveling quickly eastward between that time frame. (Refer to the Severe Weather Potential and Impacts section below for further details.}

Once the front passes, temperatures will plummet very quickly into the 30s into Wednesday morning. A few flurries/snow showers cannot be ruled out early Wednesday morning. No impacts to travel will be expected.

Severe Weather Potential and Impacts

As of 8:00 AM this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the WLFI viewing area underneath a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for a couple of strong to severe storms. Given the sheared environment (winds turning with height), the very strong winds that’ll be associated with the front, and elevated instability, an isolated couple of storms could bring damaging winds up to 60+ mph. Low threats include pea-sized hail and a non-zero threat for a quick spin-up tornado in some of the individual cells along the cold front.

The best time for the severe threat will be between 7 PM to 1 AM tonight. To note, this will not be a high-impact weather system for us. Better severe “ingredients” are well to our south where an outbreak of strong tornadoes could occur in Mississippi.

To stay on top of severe weather alerts, you can always download our free Storm Team 18 weather app. Just remember to enable your location and push alerts with the app to stay safe during severe weather events. You can download the app free for Android and Apple devices on our website at https://www.wlfi.com/contact/apps/.

Rainfall Accumulations

We will not be expecting too much rain with this system through Wednesday morning. A few hundredths to less than a quarter of an inch of rain will be possible especially underneath some of the heavier thundershowers. 

Wednesday

As mentioned above, temperatures will drop quickly after the passage of the cold front just after midnight tonight. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s with a low chance of passing flurries. It will continue to be a windy day with gusts up to 30-40 mph and sustained wind of 10-20 mph. Just expect a cold and blustery day tomorrow. Wind chill values will easily be in the mid to upper teens all day long.

We’ll begin the day with mostly to partly cloudy skies but by the end of the day, more sunshine could work in late before sunset.

7-Day Forecast

Thursday and Friday look dry and mostly to partly sunny. A cool day will be expected on Thursday as the cold air lingers for the day. Low temperatures Thursday morning will be very frigid. Expect lows to be in the mid to upper teens with clear skies. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

Friday, we will warm back up with morning lows dropping to the mid 20s then work up into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon with cloud cover and winds increasing into the afternoon and evening.

Saturday morning, a cold front will begin to move in giving way to a couple of showers then clearing out by the afternoon. Falling temperatures will be expected on Saturday afternoon and into the evening. Windy conditions will also be likely through Saturday.

