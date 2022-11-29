November 29, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Isolated Severe Weather, Wind & Warmth to Colder Weather with Arctic Blast Eventually Winning Out

Tornado outbreak expected in part of the South today (high-end MODERATE RISK scenario), while we have risk of isolated severe storms (MARGINAL RISK) this evening-tonight.
Wind Advisory is up for entire viewing area until 4 a.m. for gusts 40-52 mph possible.
This is gradient wind outside of any storms.
Some scattered showers & t'storms will develop by early evening, but the main time frame for the main line & any isolated severe gusts (+58 mph), brief, EF0 spin-up &/or small hail, would be in the 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. time frame from west to east over the viewing area. This is when that narrow ribbon of ML CAPE (less than 500 J/kg though) with dew points to 59 coincide with +45 mph Effective Bulk Shear & still +250 m2/s2 low-level helicity or spin.
Upon passage of the strong cold front, temperatures will rapidly fall to 29-32 with a few flurries & light snow showers possible Wednesday morning.
Steady temperatures 30-34, northwest winds gusting 35-45 mph & some p.m. partial clearing will occur.
With winds diminishing, lows of 14-18 are expected Thursday morning, followed by sunshine & highs 32-35.
Friday looks windy & much warmer with rising temperatures later Friday night out of the 21-25 range. Highs of 48-53 are expected Friday with southwest winds gusting +40 mph.
A few scattered showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by falling temperatures, howling northwest wind (gusts +40 mph) & some sun.
A few rain/sleet showers later Sunday will give way to some rain Monday that may end as brief snow by Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will fall Tuesday with strong north winds & a few flurries & light snow showers.
From now to December 6, off & on surges of cold eventually go to Arctic air winning out!
Below to well-below normal temperatures & opportunities for some snow are expected after December 6 to December 15.