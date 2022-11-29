 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be associated with a
line of showers and storms. Gradient winds will gust to 45 mph
this afternoon and evening before the strongest winds arrive
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...STRONG WIND GUSTS TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY...

Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight,
bringing a cold front through central Indiana. Southerly wind
gusts at 30 to as much as 45 MPH can be expected across central
Indiana today into tonight, particularly across the northwestern
half of the area. Wind gusts on Wednesday will be slightly lower,
topping out around 35 MPH.

Use caution if traveling today into Wednesday...especially if
operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as
holiday decorations.

November 29, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Isolated Severe Weather, Wind & Warmth to Colder Weather with Arctic Blast Eventually Winning Out

Tornado outbreak expected in part of the South today (high-end MODERATE RISK scenario), while we have risk of isolated severe storms (MARGINAL RISK) this evening-tonight.

1

Wind Advisory is up for entire viewing area until 4 a.m. for gusts 40-52 mph possible.

This is gradient wind outside of any storms.

Some scattered showers & t'storms will develop by early evening, but the main time frame for the main line & any isolated severe gusts (+58 mph), brief, EF0 spin-up &/or small hail, would be in the 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. time frame from west to east over the viewing area.  This is when that narrow ribbon of ML CAPE (less than 500 J/kg though) with dew points to 59 coincide with +45 mph Effective Bulk Shear & still +250 m2/s2 low-level helicity or spin.

Upon passage of the strong cold front, temperatures will rapidly fall to 29-32 with a few flurries & light snow showers possible Wednesday morning.

Steady temperatures 30-34, northwest winds gusting 35-45 mph & some p.m. partial clearing will occur.

1

With winds diminishing, lows of 14-18 are expected Thursday morning, followed by sunshine & highs 32-35.

Friday looks windy & much warmer with rising temperatures later Friday night out of the 21-25 range.  Highs of 48-53 are expected Friday with southwest winds gusting +40 mph.

A few scattered showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by falling temperatures, howling northwest wind (gusts +40 mph) & some sun.

1

A few rain/sleet showers later Sunday will give way to some rain Monday that may end as brief snow by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will fall Tuesday with strong north winds & a few flurries & light snow showers.

1

From now to December 6, off & on surges of cold eventually go to Arctic air winning out!

Below to well-below normal temperatures & opportunities for some snow are expected after December 6 to December 15.

1

