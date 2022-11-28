November 28, 4:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Big Rollercoaster Ride with Some Storms, But Arctic Air Down the Road with Temperatures to 25 Degrees Below Normal...

With lots of clouds & a south wind, temperatures tonight will drop to 36-42, then rise to 41-49 by early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will feature lots of clouds, but some sun poking through at times. Winds will increase to gusts of 30-40 mph by noon, then 35-45 mph by evening & 35-50 mph tomorrow night.
Showers & storms are likely in the 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. time frame.
Scattered showers & storms will be followed by a line of showers & storms before ending & temperatures drop rapidly.
We should hit 55-62 by 5 p.m. over the viewing area, then rise to 58-63 before dropping to 30-33 Wednesday morning with wind chills 15-21.
Severe weather outbreak will occur in parts of the South. My thoughts are that the MARGINAL RISK for severe will be extended northeastward into parts of our area.
Isolated small hail is possible along with a couple severe gusts with the storms here in an already windy to very windy environment.
After winds gusting 35-45 mph from the west-northwest Wednesday with some clearing & temperatures steady at 30-34 (after some morning flurries & snow showers for a time), lows tank to 14-18 Wednesday night-Thursday morning. Winds will diminish.
Thursday looks cold with 31-35 & sunshine, followed by rising temperatures Thursday night, then 48-54 Friday with strong southwest winds to 43 mph.
Alberta Clipper pivots through with a few showers Friday night-Saturday morning, followed by falling temperatures Saturday with lots of clouds.
Winds may gust to 45 mph from the northwest on Saturday with afternoon temperatures around 36-40.
After we drop to 20-26 Sunday night as winds diminish, we cloud up Sunday. A few rain/sleet showers are possible with 36-42 & a southeast wind.
Showers & some thunder are possible Monday followed by change-over to some snow as much colder air roars in Monday night.
Temperatures tank with Alberta Clipper potentially bringing snow around December 7 or 8.
Watch the cold roar in next week!
The cold dumps in again right to mid-December!
There will be those couple of opportunities for minor, but impactful clipper snow.
Normal high would be near 39 & normal low would be near 21.
We may run up to 25 degrees below normal.
We will monitor the Polar & Subtropical jets to see if we get a phasing for a winter storm.
If you have a vacation planned in Florida, we may see the 32-degree line make it to Lake Okeechobee.
Highs in Orlando may only run in the lower 50s with a very strong Arctic Blast for early Meteorological Winter.
At the very least, we may see some freezing rain & sleet occur in the Deep South.
Look at that cold dominate! It is a great blocking set-up for brutal cold here!
If we can get a good mantle of snow on the ground, then we may need to talk record cold.
The brutal, potentially record cold, pulls away & milder pattern occurs generally in the December 16-26 time frame with rain.
However, colder weather with snow risk is still on the docket for after Christmas to early January.
If it can somehow speed up, we have a slight shot at a White Christmas, but I still have NO White Christmas for my winter outlook in initial thoughts that the worst of the cold would occur early- to mid-December then we are milder for near Christmas time.