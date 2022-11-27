 Skip to main content
...STRONG WIND GUSTS TODAY...

Low pressure will track across central Indiana into early afternoon...
with the potential for winds to become gusty through the morning.
Southwest wind gusts will peak at 35 to 45 mph this morning...with
the highest gusts focused across southern and eastern portions of
central Indiana. By this afternoon...winds will shift to northwest
and remain in excess of 30 mph at times through sunset.

Use caution if traveling today...especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor object such as holiday decorations.

November 27, PM Weather Forecast Update-

