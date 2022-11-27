November 27, 12 PM Weather Forecast Update-Big Ups & Downs (with Lots of Wind), But Much Colder Air & Snow Opportunities Win Out Down the Road

From what I see, rainfall totals currently vary from 0.68-1.57" since last night.
Temperatures will be very much way up & way down in a rollercoaster now to to December 7 (counting today's system). There are three distinct, brief, but potent warm surges, punctuated by tanking temperatures.
Eventually, the cold completely wins out & we see temperatures below to well-below normal settle in right after December 7/8.
With these wide swings, there is a lot of wind & we have 3 main storm systems & one clipper to pass up to the 7.
Rain tapers to light showers & drizzle today, but it remains gray.
Winds pick up from the northwest with gusts 30-40 mph at times.
Light showers & drizzle (with a couple flakes) taper later tonight & low overcast may slowly erode Monday PM.
Lows of 33-37 are expected tonight, followed by highs of 42-47 Monday.
We warm up to the 50s Tuesday afternoon with winds increasing from the southeast after 35-40 with partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night.
We warm to 57-62 Tuesday night with increasing showers & even a few isolated t'storms.
The strong cold front goes through in the pre-dawn hours of Monday with the very mild temperatures. A band of rain & a few gusty t'storms will pass (risk of isolated severe storm southwest counties.
Severe weather event will occur from southwestern Indiana to the Gulf Coast with highest risk (ENHANCED RISK) from western Tennessee to northwestern Louisiana.
Winds will be strong from the south-southwest, then northwest, gusting 40-50 mph at times.
Rain my end as period of snow Wednesday late morning-midday as the cold air roars in. Temperatures will fall rapidly to 31-33.
The afternoon looks mostly cloudy to cloudy with howling northwest winds 40-50 mph at times & temperatures in the 29-32 range. Lows of 15-19 are expected Wednesday night, followed by only 28-34 Thursday with sunshine.
It turns windy Friday with highs 43-48 with southwest winds gusting 35-45 mph.
This, as clipper pivots through the Great Lakes.
Highs Saturday will run 36-41 after 30-34 in the morning with northwest to west winds gusting 30-40 mph.
Next system brings another warm surge with highs 58-63 with howling south-southwest then northwest winds to 50 mph.
Rain & some storms are possible.
Severe weather event or outbreak will occur over the southern U.S. with severe risk as far north as Indiana.
We may see risk of an isolated severe storm or two sneak in.
Howling northwest winds bring the much colder air in & the colder pattern hangs on through mid-December with a couple opportunities for snowfall.
We should break out of the much colder pattern by late December with mild, wet pattern settling in then for a bit.