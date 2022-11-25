November 25, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this currently....
Rainfall late Thursday to Thursday night added up to 0.02 to 0.21" over the area with the highest totals in our northwestern areas.
After lows of 33-41 this morning with low clouds & some fog, we reached 48-53 this afternoon with the rapid clearing trend.
Early Saturday morning looks clear with heavy frost, some areas of fog & lows 26-31.
Mostly sunny skies will give way to rapid increase in clouds Saturday evening.
Highs of 52-56 with a south-southwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Rain rapidly overspreads the area Saturday night & lasts through Sunday morning with the heaviest rainfall falling early Sunday morning. Lows should run 42-45.
Steadier, heavier rainfall should go to light rain & drizzle by Sunday late afternoon to evening.
Winds will be east to northeast Sunday before going to north to northwest Sunday afternoon.
Winds may locally gust 30-40 mph at times Sunday.
Temperatures should run in the 44-52 range northwest to southeast then falling to 40-46.
0.85-1.70" rainfall is expected.
Sunday night looks mostly cloudy to cloudy with lows 32-35 with windy conditions from the northwest (gusts to 32 mph).
With skies becoming partly cloudy Monday, highs of 40-46 are likely with light west-southwest wind.
Lows of 32-36 Monday night should give way to increasing clouds & 53-60 by late evening Tuesday as southwest winds increase to 20-35 mph.
Some showers are possible by Tuesday evening with a round of rain & embedded isolated storms Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.
Highs should reach 57-63 overnight to early Wednesday morning with howling south-southwest winds 35-50 mph (isolated +50 mph gust).
Temperatures will fall Wednesday to the 30s as lingering showers end as some snow showers. Northwest winds may gust 35-50 mph.
Severe weather with tornadoes will occur Arkansas to Mississippi & Louisiana with even some isolated severe weather as far north as far southwest Indiana potentially.
0.65-1.15" of rainfall is possible.
There is the warm surging northward, then the cold blasting back in.
Solid MJO influence
Using October-November-December
pivoting through 7-8 through rest of November.
Then 1 to 2 to 3 & 4 December 1-9.
5 to 6 December 10-17.
6 to near neutral December 18-22.
November 25-30 7-8...T = Below Normal Temps..Wetter Than Normal
December 1-9. 1-2-3-4 = Cooler, Cooler than normal to warmer, warmer than normal..Wettest phase then drier, drier, drier
December 10-17. 5-6 = Cooler to warmer than normal..drier to wetter
December 18-22. 6 to Near Neutral = warmer than normal..wetter
