November 23, 8:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A pleasant day ahead with rain chances for Thanksgiving weekend

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! A dry, sunny, and warmer day will be expected for your Wednesday. If you have any outdoor work to do, today will be a great day to get those done. Morning temperatures are still fairly cool with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s with clear skies.
Most of the day will feature wall-to-wall sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, which is above normal for this time of year. Winds will be fairly light, 5-10 mph out of the SW. High clouds will begin to work in late this afternoon and through the evening.
Thanksgiving Day
Waking up for Thanksgiving morning, morning lows will not be as cold as prior mornings. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s with partly cloudy skies. SSE to S winds will be expected all day, 5-10 mph.
We’ll have increasing cloud cover throughout the late morning and through the afternoon. Rain chances will not begin to pick up until after 4-6 PM Thursday afternoon.
It looks as if we will only see scattered rain showers Thursday evening and through the overnight hours into very early Friday morning. Expect only a hundredth to a tenth of an inch of rain with some of these isolated showers.
Friday
With morning cloud cover, overnight lows Friday morning will be in the lower 40s. Clouds should decrease throughout the morning giving way to more sunshine. With the passage of the cold front early Friday, high temperatures for the day should be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a north wind of 5-10 mph. The rest of the day will be sunny and fairly quiet.
Saturday
Most of the day on Saturday will remain dry. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s. We will be watching our next system work in from the southwest. The timing of this system is still in question but better model agreement this morning has rain chances increasing in the late evening of Saturday and heavier rain coming in after midnight through the morning hours and early afternoon on Sunday.
Highs on Saturday will be back into the lower 50s and upper 40s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday
Morning lows will be down into the upper 30s since we will have rain and increased cloud cover. Rain chances will continue for the morning and early afternoon for the WLFI viewing area.
By the afternoon, the low pressure will work out of the region and give us partly cloudy to a mix of clouds and sun by later in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.
I want to note, temperatures throughout any of the precipitation we will see this weekend, will be above freezing. This certainly bodes well for any traveling you may do throughout the holiday weekend.
7-Day Forecast