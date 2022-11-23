November 23, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Mild Weather with Multiple Rounds of Rainfall Ahead, Followed by Much Colder Weather & Increasing Snow Risk Down the Road...

After lows of 25-30 this morning, highs today reached 57-61.
In terms of travel, you can see the heavy snowfall in west to northwest Texas & the heavy rainfall & some severe weather risk in southeastern Texas to Louisiana.
Lows tonight will run 28-36 northeast/east to southwest/west with high clouds increasing & a light southeast wind 3-5 mph.
We cloud up with time Thanksgiving with some scattered showers by evening.
Winds will be southerly at 10-15 mph with highs 57-62.
Total rainfall of 0.05-0.30" is expected.
Overcast skies feature slow clearing trend later Friday with highs 46-53 with north-northwest to north winds 10-15 mph (after lows 39-42).
Lows 27-34 Friday night with patchy fog & frosty conditions will give way to increasing clouds & 49-55 Saturday a south wind 10-15 mph.
With overcast skies by Saturday evening, rain arrives & will occur off & on right into Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, however, it will tend to taper to just patchy drizzle & a few lighter showers.
Wind will go to the northwest with temperatures hovering in the 42-47 range after lows of 39-43 in the morning.
A total of 0.50-1" is expected. Again, I pushed the 1-2" rains a bit more south & southeast of our area.
Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama & Georgia will feature the main area of severe risk with isolated severe as far north as western Tennessee.
After tranquil weather with sun on Monday with 41-47, we are back to 52-57 Tuesday & we stay in the 50s Tuesday night as southeast to south winds increase to gusts of 30-40 mph.
Rainfall will be on the increase, as well.
Main surface cold front looks to pass late morning to midday Wednesday with highs 59-63 (then falling). Rain will accompany the passage with potential of an embedded, narrow squall line in the rain.
Winds may gust 40-50 mph anyway from the southwest, but that narrow squall line may further tap into the wind energy (2500' winds +55 mph, 5,000' +65 mph) & bring it to the surface for isolated severe gusts.
East Texas to Georgia (SLIGHT TO ENHANCED parameters), northward to far southern Indiana features the main area of severe weather risk (to SLIGHT RISK), but we will monitor for potential isolated severe as far north as our area all the wave to Cleveland, Ohio (potential MARGINAL RISK parameters).
0.75-1.25" rainfall is expected.
You can see the gradient strong winds with the system sustained as high as 30 mph (with 40-50 mph gusts).
With this powerhouse storm, much cold air punches in as it departs later Wednesday to Thursday.
A few snow showers are even possible Thursday with gusts +35 mph. Temperatures should only reach 31-36 with lows Thursday night 19-22.
Storm system may bring rain, then snow next weekend with highs in the 30s.
A couple of Alberta Clippers with snow may follow in early December with below normal temperatures.