November 22, PM Weather Forecast Update-Moderate Long-Term Drought with Below to Well-Below Normal Soil, Groundwater & River/Stream/Pond Storage, But Some Rainfall Ahead...

Long-term drought continues over the area.
Soil moisture is below to well-below normal over much of the state:
Surface soil moisture anomalies are way below normal in the northern half of the area:
Groundwater anomalies are way below normal. Wells in Iowa are drying up, even with it being late November!
The Wabash River at the Brown Street Overlook in downtown Lafayette is hovering around 2', which is very low for late November.
It was in the 5th percentile for cubic feet flow/second in early October & now is running in the 10th to 24th percentile for the time of year.
The trend has been to get a good rain, then cease raining much for a month or two, then a good rain, then it does it all over again. We lose any gains we get. That has been the trend since mid-May.
What saved the corn & soybean crop this summer was that the good rains fell at exactly critical time periods. There was considerable heat & dry stress at times, but getting the rain late July to start of August & then very late June to start July was CRITICAL. The rain was reasonably widespread, as well in these two main events.
Also, the drier May allowed the roots to grow deeply to get the moisture. The moisture reservoir was left over after wet February to part of April. That, with the very warm weather, got the crop skyrocketing in growth at the onset.
Record warmth in early May with that moisture reservoir & a good topsoil bed that was not compacted gave us a great start.
_________________________________________
Lows this morning dropped to 22-26, while highs today reached xx-xx.
With mostly clear skies & some patches of fog in our far northwestern areas tonight, lows of 27-31 are expected with frost.
With lots of sunshine, highs of 55-60 are expected tomorrow with southwest wind 12-22 mph.
Given dew points 20s to 30s, Moderate Drought & dry fuels, fire risk will be elevated.
With increasing clouds tomorrow night, lows of 31-36 are expected, followed by 57-63 for highs on Thanksgiving!
It will cloud up with southerly winds 10-25 mph.
Round of scattered showers should arrive Thursday evening & last into the night.
They should exit by 9 a.m. Friday.
Total rainfall of 0.07-0.30" is expected.
The heavier rains & storms stay well south of our area.
After drier weather, but considerable cloudiness Friday (northwest to north wind 7-15 mph) with highs 46-52, we drop to the 30s Friday night.
We turn overcast Saturday with rain late in the day. Winds look southeast at 10-24 mph & highs 49-54.
Rain Saturday night should last to Sunday morning then exit with lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
It does not look to turn cold enough quick enough for rain/snow or snow.
With considerable cloudiness & northwest winds 15-30 mph, highs Sunday should be steady in the 41-45 range.
Total rainfall of 0.35-0.70" is expected.
We briefly cooler Monday (as you see the above normal temperature anomalies replaced with below normal Monday):
However, we warm right back up in a period of milder weather extending past Thanksgiving.
We see two main storm systems pass next week with lots of wind. With temperatures surging to the 60s Wednesday, we may see gusts +45 mph from the southwest, then west to northwest (as cold front passes).
There is the potential of us seeing MARGINAL RISK severe weather on Wednesday & SLIGHT RISK not far away in Illinois to Missouri & far western Kentucky.
There is a tongue of CAPE with high unidirectional shear that may bring squall line of rain/storms. This would tend to occur Wednesday evening with the surface cold frontal passage.
Another strong storm may impact us at the end of next week to early that next weekend (December 2-3), but it looks to just have rain & not any sort of severe weather risk.
Winds may still gust +45 mph at times, however.
Behind that second storm, the COLD roars in!
With that cold, the risk of snow will be going up!
With a couple of Alberta Clipper systems & potential phasing of a clipper & low pressure out of the Texas Panhandle, we have opportunities for accumulating, impactful snowfall in the December 5-16 time frame.
The latter half of December still shows a tendency for strong positive EP0 with below normal precipitation & above normal temperatures.
However, a big change does look to occur in very late December to early January with much COLDER air coming in with snow risk.
Now, I am not forecasting a White Christmas this year, but if we could just somehow get that cold in more like December 24-25 rather than 28-29, then we'd have a chance.
Right now, I'd be more focused on potential of New Year's Eve-Day snow than Christmas Eve-Day snow, however.