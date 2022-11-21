November 21, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warmer & Drier, Then Showers With Lots of Wind, Rain & Some Snow Down the Road....

The drought continues over the area with only 40-70% of normal rainfall over the past 30 days in an overall drier than normal pattern since mid-May.
Highs today reached 46-53. This, after 7-13 Sunday morning.
+EPO means split flow pattern with subtropical jet way to our south with the moisture separated from the polar jet & the cold to the north. This means pretty dry, warm, breezy to windy weather with Pacific airmass this week.
It looks mild & breezy to windy with lots of dry air to increase the grass & brush fire risk through Thursday.
This pattern often brings prairie fires to the Plains & Midwest & Pineapple Express-type rainfall event to the Pacific Northwest.
Some patchy fog is possible in the northwestern areas tonight & again Tuesday night.
We don't look to really cloud up until Thanksgiving Day.
Rather than one single storm system, it looks like a weaker one & a stronger one to end the week & move into the weekend.
That evening to the night & very early Friday features some scattered showers with rainfall totals of 0.01-0.20" are expected.
After an ok, mild Friday to Saturday, the main storm system passes with heavier rainfall.
Rain may end as brief rain/snow mix Sunday morning, but it seems much less likely for pure snow & any minor accumulation now.
A couple of powerhouse storms with a lot of wind (some gusts +45 mph), mainly rain, some snow, will pass mid to late next week, followed by much colder air with Arctic blast in early December.
We could actually get a good blast of warmth & there could be enough CAPE with the shear for severe weather from Missouri to Louisiana.
Look at that strong Arctic high, that clipper, the snow showers & that Arctic air blasting in:
There is that cold as it drops south in early December after warm surge:
Stays cold with some snowfall risk with a couple clippers until after December 15:
Widespread mild weather shows up closer to Christmas:
This should change as we end December & move into January. Much, much colder weather should arrive with snow risk.