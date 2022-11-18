November 18, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Cold Dominating Overall for Several Weeks...

Weather Alert

...WINDY CONDITIONS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER DANGER SATURDAY... Strong gusty winds will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Expect wind gusts out of the west and southwest in excess of 40 mph. Isolated higher gusts will be possible, and the strongest winds will be more likely the further north you are. These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects and holiday decorations to be blown about, and may cause driving difficulties for high profile vehicles. This will combine with afternoon RH values of around 25 percent to create an elevated fire weather danger. Avoid outdoor burning when possible and properly dispose of any flammable objects.