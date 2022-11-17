November 17, PM Weather Forecast Update- By: Chad Evans Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email Nov 17, 2022 Nov 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Working on this!More soon!454545454545 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email Follow Chad Evans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WLFI News 18 News Businesses learn to hire people in need Updated Apr 10, 2022 National Jury finds Unite the Right defendants liable for more than $26 million in damages Nov 23, 2021 COVID-19 Tippecanoe County reports 76 new COVID cases Updated Jan 12, 2022 News Advanced technology provides new opportunities for farmers Updated Apr 11, 2022 News Duke Energy warns customers to call before they dig Mar 31, 2022 Local Professor facing multiple felony charges Updated Jan 12, 2022 Recommended for you