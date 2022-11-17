November 17, PM Weather Forecast Update-A Warm-Up Amidst Surges of Cold Air with Opportunities For Some More Snow..

Working on this!
Of the snowfall totals received, they varied from a dusting to 3" for Wednesday-Wednesday night.
Scattered snow showers & west to northwest winds gusting 30-40 mph are expected tonight. 1" or less of accumulation is expected with a few slick spots.
Lows of 18-24 are expected with wind chills dropping from near 0 to around 10.
A few flurries & snow showers are expected tomorrow with highs 22-28 with west-northwest winds gusting 30-40 mph.
Wind chills will be near 10 to the teens.
Lows 13-18 Friday night should reach 32-36 Saturday with southwest to west to west-northwest winds 35-43 mph.
It will cloud up with a couple flurries/light snow showers.
Temperatures will fall to 25-30 by early evening & then down to 8-13 Saturday night as skies clear.
Sunday looks bright, but cold with 24-29.
We warm up rapidly on strong southwest winds to 35 mph on Monday with sunshine. Highs of 42-47 are expected after 14-19 for lows.
Wednesday's sun with 52-57
