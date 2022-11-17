November 17, 9:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-A Warm-Up Amidst Surges of Cold Air with Opportunities For Some More Snow..

Even with this much colder weather, the first half of November was much warmer than normal, so it makes it seem as if this cold is non existent in the current mean anomalies.
Of the snowfall totals received, they varied from a dusting to 3" for Wednesday-Wednesday night.
Scattered snow showers & west to northwest winds gusting 30-40 mph are expected tonight. Local less than 1" of accumulations is possible with a few slick spots.
Lows of 18-24 are expected with wind chills dropping from near 0 to around 10.
A few flurries & snow showers are expected tomorrow with highs 22-28 with west-northwest winds gusting 30-40 mph.
Wind chills will be near 10 to the teens.
Lows 13-18 Friday night should reach 32-36 Saturday with southwest to west to west-northwest winds 35-43 mph.
It will cloud up with a couple flurries/light snow showers.
Temperatures will fall to 25-30 by early evening & then down to 8-13 Saturday night as skies clear.
Sunday looks bright, but cold with 24-29.
We warm up rapidly on strong southwest winds to 35 mph on Monday with sunshine. Highs of 42-47 are expected after 14-19 for lows.
Wednesday's sun with 52-57 will be followed by rain & 53-60 on Thanksgiving.
There still looks to be a band of 1-2" rainfall, but there is increasing data that those heavier rainfall amounts are shifting a bit more southeast of our area. We will monitor.
Any severe weather risk will be around the Gulf Coast.
Rain may end as snow Friday as temperatures fall to the lower 30s with strong northwest winds to 35 mph.
It is not out of the question that some minor snowfall accumulation occurs.
The weekend of November 26-27 looks cold with highs in the 20s & 30s.
We need to watch a couple of clippers that may bring some snow somewhere near November 27.
It looks quite cold with temperatures below to well-below normal to end November & move into early December:
It is a good pattern for a few clippers with some snow here. Alberta Clippers are systems that tend to hit the Pacific Northwest, wring out their moisture over the Rockies then move southeastward out of Alberta & bring us snowfall.
They don't necessarily have a lot of moisture, but they are known for being highly-efficient snowfall producers with what moisture they do have.
This pattern of upper trough in East & Midwest with below normal temperatures & ridging & above normal temperatures in the West tends to dominate up to mid-December.
Clippers diving southeastward will also be part of this pattern.
No deep moisture is seen impacting the area with heavy precipitation, however, for the first half of December at this point.
Cold, northwest flow with opportunities for minor dry, fluffy accumulating Clipper snow occur.
Highly-positive EPO develops after the mid-point of December, bringing above normal temperatures for much of the country, but lack of any heavy, widespread precipitation.
The cold air supply will be bled & strong upper jet racing across southern Canada will bottle up the cold air.
Milder trend should continue overall, but it may turn wetter toward Christmas.
After that, eyes are on much colder weather with potential snowfall as we end December & move into early January.