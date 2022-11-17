November 17, 9:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-A Warm-Up Amidst Surges of Cold Air with Opportunities For Some More Snow..

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS THIS EVENING WILL CAUSE SLICK SPOTS... Scattered snow showers will expand into the area from the northwest this evening...focused primarily across the northern half of central Indiana. A few bands will produce locally heavier snowfall that will briefly reduce visibilities. Snow accumulations up to a few tenths of an inch are possible. Snow showers should press east of the region overnight...but scattered flurries will linger. As temperatures fall into the 20s...slick spots and black ice will develop on area roads as snow falls. Use caution if traveling later this evening or overnight.